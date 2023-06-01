Learn about the Nordic way of onboarding at Money 20/20

Scrive, Swedish provider of customer onboarding solutions powered by electronic signature and identity verification services, will be attending the Money 20/20 Conference in Amsterdam, June 6-8. Scrive invites the press and interested parties to visit their booth (J33) and take part in the interactive sessions they will be co-hosting with their long-time partner BankID.

Transforming the banking industry for over ten years:

Scrive has served as a trusted partner and guide to organisations in banking, financial services and insurance who want to modernise both their customer-facing and back office operations. Scrive excels in automating customer onboarding and due diligence processes in highly-regulated industries, implementing end-to-end solutions that increase customer conversion rates and reduce administrative overhead while driving compliance and security.

Businesses that need to perform Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) processes, including complying with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations, rely on Scrive to provide workflows that allow customers to open bank accounts and access other services within a single digital workflow. Minimising customer friction while simplifying due diligence work is a key way for these businesses to increase their competitiveness while lowering costs.

Interactive discussions with guest BankID:

Scrive will be co-hosting interactive discussions with long-time partner BankID to show how they have been building digital ecosystems together since 2012. Scrive CEO Viktor Wrede and BankID“s Jonas Brännvall, Head of International Business Expansion, will lead the 20-minute presentation and discussion, Onboarding the Nordic Way, at the Scrive booth (J33) on June 6 at 15.00 and on June 7 at 11.30.

BankID has made Sweden a pioneer in the widespread adoption of digital identity by providing a simple and secure way for Swedish residents to digitally identify themselves with public and private organisations, such as when accessing government e-services and online banking. With over 20 years of experience in Sweden, BankID now serves as a successful model who is able to guide the implementation of digital identity services throughout the EU.

About Scrive at Money 20/20 Europe 2023:

– What: Money 20/20 Europe

– Where: Rai Amsterdam, Europaplein 24, 1078 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands

– When: June 6-8, 2023

– Scrive stall: Hall 3, J33

– Speaker Scrive: Viktor Wrede (CEO)

– Interactive Event: June 6, 15.00-15.20 and June 7, 11.30-11.50

For more information, visit https://www.scrive.com/de/, https://www.scrive.com/industries/banking-financial-services-insurance/.

Founded in 2010, Scrive quickly became the e-sign leader in the Nordics. Today, fintechs and other businesses in highly-regulated industries rely on Scrive as a trusted digitalisation partner to onboard, sign agreements with and authenticate their customers, driving customer experience, security, compliance and data quality. Headquartered in Stockholm, Scrive is backed by Vitruvian Partners and has over 200 employees.

Company-Contact

Scrive

Cathrine Bender

Grev Turegatan 11A

114 46 Stockholm

Phone: +49 89 211 871 67

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.scrive.com/

Press

Schwartz Public Relations

Emma Ethell

Sendlinger Str. 42A

80331 München

Phone: +49 89 211 871 39

E-Mail:

Url: https://schwartzpr.de/