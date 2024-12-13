LED2WORK: Slim lights for universal use

LEANLED II is a compact LED light strip for machine tools and other systems without cuttings and coolants. The light series from the company LED2WORK offers powerful and homogeneous lighting – even for tight installation situations.

LEANLED II is a compact LED light strip for machine tools and other systems without cuttings and coolants. The light series from the company LED2WORK offers powerful and homogeneous lighting – even for tight installation situations. Thanks to their compact dimensions, seven different lengths and the option of electrical linking, the slim lights in the series can be used universally.

With the latest generation of LED chips, the LEANLED II light series offers modern, powerful and homogeneous lighting for industrial use. The slim machine luminaire, which is just around one inch high, is available with a transparent, clear cover or with opal white glare shielding in seven different lengths between around 7 inches and 60.6 inches, which corresponds to metric dimensions of 180mm to 1540mm. Light in daylight white with a beam angle of 120° offers the best conditions for optimum visibility in the areas to be illuminated, for example machines and systems.

With a service life of over 60,000 operating hours, but above all thanks to the high IP54 protection class, the newly developed light series meets the demands of industrial lighting and can even be used in ambient temperatures of up to +60 °C. A solid aluminum profile serves as a base for heat dissipation and the polycarbonate covers protect the internal technology from dust and splash water. The LEANLED II with clear cover benefits from high illuminance thanks to the unfiltered luminous flux, while the opal white glare control provides very homogeneous, soft lighting without casting shadows. Each variant, whether with a clear or opal white cover, is available as a cascadable version with plug connectors for input and output voltage. This means that several LEANLED II luminaires can be electrically linked and installations can be realized to evenly illuminate large system areas.

The LED light is connected to a system voltage of 24V DC via reverse polarity protected M12 plug connectors. The LEANLED II itself is mounted using the brackets supplied, which can be used to mount the light either planar, i.e. flat, or rotatable in 15° steps. Alternatively, each light in the series can also be easily mounted using screws via screw channels in the rear profile.

For more information on our products, visit www.led2work.com.

LED2WORK Inc. is the United States-based subsidiary of LED2WORK, a distinguished German lighting manufacturer. Headquartered in Pforzheim, Germany, LED2WORK specializes in the development of industrial lights with LED technology for machinery and equipment manufacturing, as well as individual workstations and assembly areas. Designed to provide optimal illumination under challenging working conditions, all LED lights are manufactured in Germany, ensuring energy efficiency and maintenance-free operation.

Company-Contact

LED2WORK Inc.

Thomas Geiger

150 North Michigan Avenue, 35th Floor 6

IL 60601 Chicago

Phone: 312 585 8002

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.us.led2work.com

Press

KOKON – Marketing

Marion Gräber

Lindenstr. 6

72666 Neckartailfingen

Phone: 071152855500

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.kokon-marketing.de

Bildquelle: @LED2WORK GmbH