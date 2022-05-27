LogiMAT 2022

Auto-ID solutions and new mobile computers from DENSO

DENSO WAVE EUROPE, part of the Toyota Group and global supplier of high-quality Auto-ID solutions, will be showing the new BHT-M70 and RFID readers at this year’s LogiMAT.

Düsseldorf. DENSO WAVE EUROPE, part of the Toyota Group, is a global provider of high-quality Auto-ID solutions that help companies in logistics, warehousing, transport, retail, and healthcare to accelerate and thus optimize their processes.

At this year’s LogiMAT, the specialists for mobile data collection will present their hardware and software solutions, which visitors can test at their booth. Thanks to DENSO’s digital innovations, for example, warehouse management can be improved, complete data transparency can be guaranteed or processes along the supply chain can be accelerated.

Among other products, the new mobile Android computer BHT-M70 will be presented at LogiMAT. Visitors can see for themselves, if the BHT-M70 handheld terminal from DENSO can actually capture 30 tags per second. DENSO will be at stand D65 in Hall 4.

Further information on DENSO’s Auto-ID solutions, mobile computers as well as hardware and software solutions, QR Code models, and RFID is available at: https://www.denso-wave.eu/.

New mobile computers and digital solutions at DENSO’s booth

The new mobile BHT-M70 Android computer from DENSO helps to make processes in logistics, warehousing, and transport more efficient and flexible using modern logistics IT.

The handheld terminal is equipped with DENSO’s most powerful decode engine and can be operated intuitively, which significantly reduces the training time for employees. In addition, the ergonomic grip of the mobile computer makes it easy to use. The BHT-M70 handheld mobile computer can be easily operated with one hand and a single thumb, which contributes to work efficiency in logistics, warehousing, and transportation.

Other benefits: Scanning through plastic and capturing dirty or damaged codes is also very easy thanks to the mobile computer’s decode engine and high-density sensor. This video shows the advantages of DENSO’s BHT-M70 mobile handheld computer.

In addition to the new BHT-M70, DENSO WAVE EUROPE will be showing the SP1 RFID scanner at LogiMAT. Compared to a classic barcode inventory, the SP1 RFID scanner significantly improves inventory accuracy. The functions of this mobile computer can also be tested at DENSO’s booth at LogiMAT.

The RFID scanner captures up to 700 tags per second. With the additional Autopilot function, the SP1 from DENSO even manages up to 1,000 RFID tags per second. The mobile computer masters distances of up to 13 meters, which is particularly helpful in logistics and in warehouses. The SP1 RFID scanner offers the highest reading performance in the industry.

The UR40 from DENSO will also be shown at LogiMAT. Due to its robustness, the all-in-one RFID reader is ideal for the harsh conditions in warehouses and logistics. This RFID device for mobile data collection from DENSO also manages up to 700 tags per second. This saves valuable time at goods receipt, for example.

Furthermore, companies save time and money with DENSO’s RFID navigation tags and e-paper tags. The RFID tags help locate goods in the warehouse and can be rewritten quickly and easily, which speeds up processes.

But not only the hardware from DENSO offers advantages. The software presented at this year’s LogiMAT also helps logistics move ahead with digitalization. DENSO will present its Device Management System (DMS), which allows administrators to have an overview of the respective status of all devices used in a company and hence ensure secure operations.

As the topic of security is playing an increasingly important role, DENSO will be presenting security solutions at LogiMAT as well. Based on technologies from the Auto-ID and automotive industry, DENSO’s security products are ideal for perimeter surveillance and access control.

DENSO’s QR Code Facial Recognition with Secure QR Code (SQRC®) makes it possible to use face authentication at access points without having to resort to databases. The facial features of a person are stored on the SQRC® from DENSO. These features are then compared to the face of the person requesting access at the access control. To do so, a camera is used at the access point. In combination with DENSO’s QK30 series, this enables secure access controls. More information about the Secure QR Code is available here: https://www.denso-wave.eu/en/denso-products/denso-products/solutions/qr-code-based-face-recognition.html

Another security product is the Zone-D laser sensor from DENSO. The laser sensor precisely detects moving objects and secures all types of property. Its special feature: The areas that the Zone-D monitors can be divided into individual zones to which rules are assigned. For example, a green zone can be marked so that no specific alarm is activated. A red zone, on the other hand, can be highlighted if it requires special protection. The Zone-D laser sensor is a helpful product for logistics to secure large warehouses and properties.

DENSO WAVE EUROPE follows the mission „Driven by Quality“ and brings the future to LogiMAT – with hardware and software that is ideally suited to the challenges of Industry 4.0. Further information on Auto-ID solutions, mobile computers such as handheld terminals and scanners, RFID solutions, and QR Code models is available at https://www.denso-wave.eu/.

For the European market, DENSO WAVE EUROPE is the contact point for all enquiries on RFID, QR Codes, mobile data collection, handheld terminals, and scanners. The durable and robust terminals and scanners manufactured by DENSO are to be found in storage, logistics, at the POS, in production, and field & sales automation applications.

Short and informative video clips about the terminals, scanners, and solutions from DENSO WAVE EUROPE can now be viewed on YouTube. The clips include the 20th anniversary of the QR Code, a company presentation, and introductions to the various devices for mobile data capture such as the BHT-1500, BHT-1400 and the GT20 scanner. For more information, click on the link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHp4Yboj7IccPlSeRxQ6yBQ.

QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

DENSO WAVE is a global provider for high quality Auto-ID solutions helping businesses in retail, logistics and healthcare to improve their stock management, have full data transparency and accelerate processes along the supply chain.

As the inventor of the QR Code® – a technology that has revolutionized the way data is stored and accessed – DENSO strives for nothing less than perfection. DENSO WAVE hardware and software solutions are therefore tested extensively before being available at the market. This way the company ensures that users in retail, logistics and healthcare can fully focus on their tasks without having to worry about the technologies“ functioning.

DENSO WAVE solutions range from premium RFID readers and software, handheld terminals / mobile computers and barcode scanners to complex and cloud based IoT Data Management Systems.

DENSO WAVE. Driven by quality.

DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by DENSO WAVE EUROPE.

