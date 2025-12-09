LuxAIaaS – The White-Label AI Platform for Businesses

Luxembourg, 09 December 2025 – With LuxAIaaS, YOUNEA introduces a white-label platform that enables companies to offer their own AI agents, chatbots, and voicebots under their own brand. The platform makes modern AI technology easy to use while giving businesses full control over features, design, and data. LuxAIaaS was built to provide a clear, flexible, and secure solution for any use case-customer service, sales, internal workflows, or the creation of entirely new AI products.

„With LuxAIaaS, modern AI becomes simple, secure, and ready to use for any business.“ – Maurice Voigt, Managing Director at YOUNEA

Key Features of LuxAIaaS

1. White-label Solution

Companies use the platform entirely in their own branding:

-Standalone webshop for scalable sales of AI agents – also suitable for upselling services such as training

-Custom domain, logo, colors, avatars

-Integrated affiliate system

-Fully customizable website with own texts and brand messaging

2. Simple Wallet System

-Automated billing for base fees and usage

-Pay-as-you-go pricing

-Payment via credit card

-Credits can be topped up manually or automatically

-Full transparency of transactions and usage costs

3. Automated Prompt and Knowledge Processing

-Instruction Generator: helps create new prompts based on a simple description

-Knowledge Base Assistant: structures large documents and text and prepares them for AI use

4. Flexible Chatbot Configuration

-Customizable welcome message and main prompt

-Configurable GDPR-compliant data retention

-Overview of all connected features

-Choice between various state-of-the-art language models

-Individual design options: language, name, avatar, colors

-Easy integration via script, iFrame, or QR code

-Live testing of changes at any time

5. Voicebot Configuration

-Phone number selection during the booking process

-Currently supports 6 different country codes

-Customizable greetings, prompts, and voices

-Integration of custom voices

-Adjustable call settings: duration, daily limits, parallel calls

-Web-based test calls for inbound and integrated outbound functionality

-Overview of all relevant data, including phone number

6. Optional Outbound Manager

-Automates outbound call processes

-Build and adapt workflows for follow-ups

-Import large data sets

-AI agents know all client data before the call and can address customers by name

7. API and CRM Integrations

-Connect any system with an existing API

-Support for data retrieval and data entry

-Ideal for automated processes and internal workflows

8. Integrated Calendar

-Appointment booking with automatic availability checks

-Integrations for Google, Calendly, Microsoft, and Apple calendars

9. Knowledge Base

-Simple upload of files such as .txt, .pdf, or .docx

-AI agents access this knowledge directly during conversations

-Foundation for accurate and reliable responses

10. Transparent Logs

-All chats and calls are documented and transcribed

-Function calls and results are visible

-Comment feature for internal notes

11. Cost Overview

-Clear cost breakdown per bot, model, and timeframe

-Comparison and analysis for any period

-Total costs calculated automatically

YOUNEA develops secure, scalable, and GDPR-compliant AI solutions for businesses across Europe. With LuxAIaaS, YOUNEA enables companies to integrate AI into their own products and processes quickly and easily-fully under their own branding.

