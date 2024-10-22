LVDT probes for precise monitoring of the thermal expansion of steam pipes

Preventing process disruptions using inductive sensors

In many branches of industry, steam pipes play a central role in process control and energy transfer. Whether in exothermic reactions in the chemical industry, for controlling turbines in power plants, for sterilisation and pasteurisation in food processing, or in refineries – steam is often used to transfer thermal energy, which is then reused in various processes or cooled down. The steam pipes are subject to considerable temperature fluctuations, which can lead to thermal expansion and contraction. To ensure the structural integrity and safety of these systems, precise monitoring of these thermal expansions is essential. The LVDT (Linear Variable Differential Transformer) probes from WayCon’s LV series offer a variety of solutions here.

The LVDT measuring probe from the LV series is based on the inductive measuring principle, which is characterised by its particular resistance to interference in harsh industrial environments. Its durability and resistance to high temperatures of up to 200 °C make the LVDT the ideal measuring instrument for measuring thermal expansion, ensuring maintenance-free and constant measurement. The measurement signal is evaluated via cable electronics or control cabinet electronics that are far enough away from the heat source to ensure reliable and precise measurement.

The LV series offers a resolution of less than 1 µm, reliably detecting even the smallest expansions and providing a stable, linear current or voltage signal. Thanks to the minimal signal drift of the LVDT probes, continuous precise measurements can be carried out without the need for frequent recalibration. This makes the LVDT indispensable for the continuous monitoring of steam pipes and makes a decisive contribution to avoiding process disruptions.

Technical specifications for the LVDT measurement probes LV can be found in the data sheet LV.

For more information on LVDT measurement probes, see the product page LVDT.

WayConPositionsmesstechnik GmbH has been developing and manufacturing precision sensors for position and distance measurement since 1999. As an innovative company with headquarters in Taufkirchen near Munich and a branch in Brühl near Cologne, we sell our products all over the world. Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible measurement technique solution: from high-quality sensors from the standard range to customer-specific solutions, from prototype to series production – for the most varied applications in industry and research. The products made in Taufkirchen are subject to rigorous quality standards and every single one is delivered to our customers with a calibration certificate.

Contact

Waycon Positionsmesstechnik GmbH

Marcus Venghaus

Mehlbeerenstr 4

82024 Taufkirchen

Phone: +49 89-67-9713-0

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.waycon.biz

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.