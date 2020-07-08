Marc Klaas at MTR Rechtsanwälte ranked among “Best M&A Lawyers”

The German business newspaper Handelsblatt has published its list of “Germany”s best lawyers in 2020,” featuring Marc Klaas at MTR Rechtsanwälte in the category “mergers and acquisitions.”

Each year, Handelsblatt identifies the best lawyers in various legal fields in collaboration with the U.S. publisher Best Lawyers. This distinction is one that lawyers particularly prize, as it shows that their skills and expertise are recognized and held in high esteem not only by colleagues at their own law firm but also those from other firms.

To determine who the “best lawyers” are, Best Lawyers conducts surveys asking lawyers about the reputation of their colleagues, including which of them from other law firms are particularly highly rated and which attorney they would recommend if they found themselves unable to accept a brief. Marc Klaas” inclusion in Best Lawyers” ranking for mergers and acquisitions thus represents a vote of confidence in not only Marc himself but also the entire team at MTR Rechtsanwälte.

At the same time, the work of an attorney, especially in the field of M&A, has undergone massive changes in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Where once traveling across the world to stitch together and supervise deals locally was commonplace, this is now no longer possible due to COVID-19. Telephone and video conferencing have since replaced flights, hotel rooms, and conference halls as mainstays of working life. And yet it has been shown in times of crisis and restrictions on contact that it remains possible to serve clients with the same level of quality and intensity despite all the challenges.

The crisis surrounding the coronavirus has brought changes to the work of attorneys. Naturally, it has also left its mark on corporate mergers and acquisitions, though this sector too will experience an upturn in time.

Marc Klaas and MTR Rechtsanwälte are focused both during and after the pandemic on advising their clients in confidence and preparing for transactions, assessing the risks, and drafting watertight agreements.

MTR lawyers is an international full service law firm. The lawyers counsel on corporate and commercial law, business law, tax law, IT law and IP law and distribution law.

