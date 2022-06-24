Marc Klaas at MTR Rechtsanwälte ranked among Germany“s top M&A lawyers in 2022

MTR Rechtsanwälte“s very own Marc Klaas has once again been recognized by the German business newspaper Handelsblatt as one of Germany“s top lawyers in the field of mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Handelsblatt collaborates with the U.S. publisher Best Lawyers to produce annual rankings of Germany“s best lawyers. The 2022 edition sees Marc Klaas at MTR Rechtsanwälte listed among the top M&A lawyers, an honor that Marc is not unfamiliar with, having been recognized as one of Germany“s best lawyers in this category by Handelsblatt in the previous two years as well.

Although this is already the third time he has been featured in the rankings, Marc is not taking the recognition for granted, viewing it instead as both an incentive and a challenge to maintain and build upon the high standards of service and support he provides to his clients. Marc also understands that this is only possible as part of a team. He sees his inclusion in the ranking as not just a personal honor but also as a testament to the entire team at MTR Rechtsanwälte, which has succeeded in building on the firm“s high standards of legal service despite the difficulties presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

One thing that makes inclusion in the list of Germany“s top lawyers so special is that it speaks to the high esteem in which those recognized are held by lawyers from other law firms. The rankings are based on annual surveys of law firms conducted by Best Lawyers, with lawyers giving their assessment of the quality of the work of their colleagues at other law firms. One of the ways in which this esteem is expressed is in specifying which lawyer they would recommend if they themselves were not in a position to assist a client.

This endorsement demonstrates a high level of trust and confidence, and Marc and his team will continue to do their utmost to justify this and to meet the high expectations other have of them.

