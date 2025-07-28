María Marced, former TSMC-Europe president, joins KD as a member of the board

The semiconductor company KD has announced the incorporation of María Marced, a telecommunications engineer who has held senior positions throughout her professional career in several of the most recognized technology companies, such as Telefonica, Intel, Fujitsu, Philips, NXP Semiconductors and TSMC.

María Marced, recognized in the industry for her brilliant career, joins KD as a member of the board. With the addition of Marced, the semiconductor company KD seeks to strengthen its next steps within a period of intense growth, marked by the start-up of what will be the first semiconductor packaging and testing factory in Spain. In the words of Carlos Pardo, CEO of KD, „we are really excited with the incorporation of María in the board. She will help on the mid-long term strategy of the company as well as expanding our network at European level“.

María Marced is a Corporate Director serving on several boards: CEVA, IQE and Sequans Communications. She is also the Chairwoman of the GSA EMEA Leadership Council. She has been the President of TSMC Europe from November 2007 until December2023 being responsible for the strategy and management of TSMC Europe and leading the decision of TSMC on the EU fab.

Marced joined Philips Semiconductors in 2003 as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Connected Multimedia Solutions Business Unit and later on as General Manager of Sales and Marketing during the transformation of Philips to NXP. She joined Philips from Intel where she developed her professional career over 19 years, reaching the top position in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region as Vice President and General Manager.

Among many other awards, Marced has received the „Global Industry Leader Award 2024“, awarded at the international microelectronics fair ChipEx-2024, and she is a member of the Expert Group of the Strategic Project (PERTE) CHIP in Spain.

For its part, KD is currently immersed in the start-up of the semiconductor packaging and testing factory and in the presentation of its KD7251 multigigabit solution, a single optical chip module, which transmits through glass optical fiber (GOF) and is intended for in-vehicle communications.

Fabless semiconductor supplier, KD provides innovative high-speed optical networking solutions for harsh environments. Founded in 2010 in Madrid, Spain, KD offers its cost-effective technology as fully qualified automotive-grade ASSP, integrating electronics, photonics, and optics in a single IC. KD’s technology makes use of information theory, innovative digital adaptive algorithms, and analog mixed-signal design to maximize the receiver’s sensitivity. KD innovates in optical coupling and packaging design, which enables integration of optical communications ports in electronic control units using standard printed circuit assembly processes. Together, these offerings allow KD to support high-yield and reliable optoelectronics production in low-cost automotive-grade bulk CMOS deep submicron nodes, and to deliver products to carmakers with low risk, low cost, and short time-to-market products. KD made gigabit communications for step-index plastic optical fiber (SI-POF) a reality for automotive and is now developing its multi-gigabit optimized solution for use with Glass Optical Fiber (GOF) as well.

