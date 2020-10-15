Marquis Who’s Who Honors Gundolf Meyer-Hentschel with Inclusion in Who’s Who in the World

Dr. Meyer-Hentschel is a behavioral researcher and marketing consultant

SAARBRUCKEN, GERMANY, October 15, 2020, Marquis Who”s Who, the world”s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to honor Gundolf Meyer-Hentschel with inclusion in Who”s Who in the World. An accomplished listee, Dr. Meyer-Hentschel celebrates many years” experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who”s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Dr. Meyer-Hentschel is a management and marketing consultant with more than 30 years of expertise in marketing to older adult consumers. Bearing a laudable reputation as the father of age-related demographic marketing in Europe, he has been researching and consulting on the consumer needs of senior citizens since the early 1980s. A graduate of Saarland University, Dr. Meyer-Hentschel holds a Master of Business Administration, and completed a Doctor of Philosophy in economics in 1983.

Between 1977 and 1984, Dr. Meyer-Hentschel found success as an assistant professor at Saarland University. He departed the following year to establish Meyer-Hentschel Institute, where he continues to serve as the chief executive officer and principal consultant. Recognizing that business and marketing needs were shifting rapidly to respond to the changes caused by an aging population, Dr. Meyer-Hentschel sought to provide scientifically-based solutions to help companies weather these changes and successfully connect with the growing market segment of adults who are older than 60.

Among his main accomplishments is the invention of an age simulator, a suit which allows younger people to experience physical restrictions of old age. Meyer-Hentschel”s age suits (AgeExplorer® and AgeMan®) are being used worldwide for product development, especially in the automotive sector. In addition many universities, clinics and nursing schools use his age suits for training of medical and nursing students. In 2019 the Meyer-Hentschel Institute has been honored as “Best Medical Simulation R&D Specialists – Europe” by Global Health & Pharma Magazine.

Dr. Meyer-Hentschel is the author of nine books on marketing and behavior, including “Influencing Customer Behavior” and “Marketing to the 60+ Consumer.” Likewise, he is the editor of “The Handbook of 60+ Marketing” and “Your Success in the 60+ Market.” A member of the World Future Society, Dr. Meyer-Hentschel believes that the key to understanding the future of marketing is preparing for longer lifespans, and he stresses that holistic marketing and management is fundamental. In his leisure time, he is an avid swimmer, outdoorsman and dog lover (Caron, Luis, Batman, and Lily).

The Meyer-Hentschel Institute is a behavioral science research and consulting company, CH-Zurich / DE Saarbrucken

