meteocontrol has a new Head of Sales for Europe

Tobias Knoblauch is now responsible for sales of PV monitoring and control systems in Europe

Augsburg, March 05, 2021 – meteocontrol GmbH, a global provider of independent monitoring and control systems for photovoltaic systems, has filled the role of Head of Sales for Europe with a long-standing employee. As Head of Sales for Europe, Tobias Knoblauch has been in charge of the meteocontrol subsidiaries in Italy and France and responsible for sales throughout Europe since 1 February 2021.

The 33-year-old energy systems engineer has just under ten years” experience in sales at meteocontrol and extensive expert knowledge of the photovoltaic industry. After his work in technical consulting, Knoblauch moved to the sales team for monitoring and control systems in 2014, back when the PV market was experiencing a huge downturn: “Within two years, capacity slumped from 8 to 2 GWp. It was a dramatic, intense, yet also unbelievably important and educational time for me,” says Tobias Knoblauch.

Generating electricity from sunlight has grown increasingly important since then: meteocontrol currently monitors more than 18 GWp from over 50,000 plants in VCOM Cloud, one of the world”s leading portals for monitoring and controlling PV systems. When it comes to sales, Tobias Knoblauch sees himself as a consultant above all else: “The solutions for integrating PV systems into the energy system are becoming increasingly complex. The market is driven by innovations and speed. Our aim is to get PV projects up and running as quickly as possible, despite the growing complexities. We aim to develop precise solar plant control concepts that benefit the grid for our partners in the least possible time. Digitalisation also provides intriguing opportunities to depart from the norm and think outside the box.”

meteocontrol employs 140 people at the Augsburg site and has around 180 employees worldwide. “We are on course for growth and have numerous new positions to be filled in various sectors with many exciting duties, for novices and experienced professionals alike,” says Chris Liu, Managing Director of meteocontrol. “We support our staff and offer opportunities for career progression. So we are all the more thrilled that Tobias Knoblauch, an experienced colleague, will be taking on the new role of Head of Sales for Europe.”

meteocontrol is a leading global developer and provider of independent monitoring and flexible control systems for photovoltaic portfolios. meteocontrol monitors 50,000 PV plants worldwide with a total capacity of 18 GWp. The company’s 40 years of experience in the solar industry, internal development activities and focus on the future of renewable energy are at the core of its innovative product development. The planning and commissioning of professional monitoring and control systems are as much part of the portfolio as yield forecasts, technical due diligences and energy and weather data management. As a pioneer in solar grid forecasting and feed-in extrapolation, meteocontrol calculates reliable solar power forecasts for Europe’s largest grid operators. Within the scope of consulting services and expert opinions, the company has so far been involved in projects with a total investment volume of more than 14 billion euros. meteocontrol GmbH is part of the APRD Investment Group (Asia Pacific Resources Development) and is headquartered in Augsburg (Germany) with numerous locations worldwide. http://www.meteocontrol.com

