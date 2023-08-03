Methods Automation Inc. is the new distributor for vapor phase soldering systems

Rehm Thermal Systems has secured Methods Automation, based in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, to handle the sales, service, and support of Rehm’s vapor phase soldering systems in North America.

With over 30 years of experience in the electronics manufacturing industry, Methods Automation Inc. has established itself as a leading sales and service provider in the Mid-Atlantic region. Their strategy of exclusively representing „A-Tier“ suppliers in their portfolio continues with the addition of Rehm Thermal Systems‘ Condenso series of vapor phase soldering systems.

„We are delighted to have found an experienced and competent partner in Methods Automation, who can effectively position our vapor phase soldering product portfolio in North America and provide excellent on-site support to our customers,“ said Michael Hanke, C.S.O. of Rehm Thermal Systems GmbH.

The primary focus for Methods Automation in distributing the CondensoX series will be on the Avionics and Defense sectors, as well as traditional EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services) providers. The company serves the entire manufacturing chain, including processes such as SMT (Surface Mount Technology) assembly, inspection, and functional testing, in addition to reflow vapor phase soldering.

Methods Automation places special emphasis on knowledge transfer, offering customized training to ensure that customers have the resources and tools to optimize their capabilities and increase profitability.

The result is satisfied customers who enhance their attractiveness to their target markets through this expertise, fostering a partnership on all levels.

Contact:

Methods Automation, Inc.

4 Glyndon Dr. Suite 2C

Reisterstown, MD 21136

Die Firma Rehm zählt als Spezialist im Bereich thermische Systemlösungen für die Elektronik- und Photovoltaikindustrie zu den Technologie- und Innovationsführern in der modernen und wirtschaftlichen Fertigung elektronischer Baugruppen. Als global agierender Hersteller von Reflow-Lötsystemen mit Konvektion, Kondensation oder Vakuum, Trocknungs- und Beschichtungsanlagen, Funktionstestsystemen, Equipment für die Metallisierung von Solarzellen sowie zahlreichen kundenspezifischen Sonderanlagen sind wir in allen relevanten Wachstumsmärkten vertreten und realisieren als Partner mit mehr als 30 Jahren Branchenerfahrung innovative Fertigungslösungen, die Standards setzen.

Contact

Rehm Thermal Systems

Carmen Hilsenbeck

Leinenstraße 7

89143 Blaubeuren

Phone: 07344 9606 535

Fax: 07344 9606 525

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.rehm-group.com

