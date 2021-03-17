Mettler-Toledo Webinar about Protecting Glass Packaged Products from ‘Glass-in-Glass’ Contamination

Glass-in-glass contamination can be tricky to detect, but by choosing the right x-ray system, glass contaminants in glass packaging can be identified and removed at high speeds

Royston, Herts, UK. 12th March 2021 – Mettler-Toledo is to hold two live sessions, focusing on how x-ray inspection systems can best detect glass contaminants within glass packaged products, on the 24th March 2021. The webinars will communicate how manufacturers can choose the correct contamination detection technologies for glass products thereby protecting consumers and preventing product recalls.

The one-hour sessions (at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., UK time) will cover basic principles of x-ray inspection technology, look at “glass-in-glass” contamination and the correct choice of x-ray beam technology for such applications. A full live demo of Mettler Toledo’s X3750 x-ray inspection system will also be presented. Moderated by Mettler-Toledo’s X-ray Specialist, Adam Green, the webinar will also give participants a chance to ask questions in an interactive Q&A segment.

Adam Green commented: “Glass packaging creates risk because glass contaminants within glass packaging can be difficult to detect. Getting the right technology is an important step in safeguarding products, but it is also vital to understand the nature of glass-in-glass contamination and how glass contaminants can be detected amongst other foreign bodies in glass packaging at high throughputs. I will be delving deeper into these issues on the webinar, as well as giving an exciting live demo of our X3750 x-ray system, which is a great option for many potential glass-in-glass applications”.

Registration and joining details:

www.mt.com/pi-liveUK-webinars-pr or click here

Event: 24th March 2021, 8 a.m. and 2p.m.

Duration: 1 hour each session

METTLER TOLEDO ist ein führender, weltweiter Hersteller von Präzisionsinstrumenten sowie Serviceanbieter. Das Unternehmen nimmt in zahlreichen Marktsegmenten eine führende Stellung ein und ist in vielen Bereichen weltweiter Marktführer. METTLER TOLEDO ist der größte Anbieter von Wägesystemen und Analyseinstrumenten für den Einsatz in Labors und der Inline-Messung in anspruchsvollen Produktionsprozessen der Industrie und des Lebensmittelhandels.

Der METTLER TOLEDO Geschäftsbereich Produktinspektion zählt zu den führenden Anbietern im Bereich automatisierter Inspektionstechnologie. Der Geschäftsbereich umfasst die Marken Safeline Metall- und Röntgeninspektion, Garvens und Hi-Speed Kontrollwaagen sowie CI-Vision und PCE Track & Trace. Die Produktinspektionslösungen steigern die Prozesseffizienz der Produzenten und unterstützen sie bei der Einhaltung von Industriestandards und Regulierungen. METTLER TOLEDO Systeme sorgen für eine nachhaltig höhere Produktqualität und tragen so zum Schutz der Verbraucher sowie des Rufes des Herstellers und seiner Produkte und Marken bei.

Für weiterführende Informationen: http://www.mt.com/pi

Company-Contact

Mettler-Toledo Produktinspektion Deutschland

Rainer Mundt

Kampstrasse 7

31180 Giesen

Phone: +49 (0)5121-933-506

E-Mail: rainer.mundt@mt.com

Url: http://www.mt.com/pi

Press

H zwo B Kommunikations GmbH

Bernd Jung

Neue Straße 7

91088 Bubenreuth

Phone: 09131/812 81 -0

E-Mail: info@h-zwo-b.de

Url: http://www.h-zwo-b.de