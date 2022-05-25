Mit Duftkerzen den Sommer geniessen!

Duftkerzen bieten eine wunderbare Kombination von Kerzenlicht und – je nach Stimmung – die entsprechende Duftnote.

Für die Herstellung der Kerzendüfte werden ätherische und naturidentische Duftstoffe verwendet. Duftig-floral oder animierend und belebend? Die Aromen und Düften die Duftkerzen bieten sind beinahe unendlich. Gerade jetzt im Sommer sind Duftkerzen großartige Begleiter für viele Gelegenheiten. Mit vielen Duftkompositionen lässt sich das Sommergefühl intensiv erleben.

Besonders im Trend sind dabei Kerzen die typische Sommeraromen transportieren und zart nach Lavendel, Rosen oder würzigen Kräutern duften und uns mit schönen Wohlfühlaromen in Urlaubsstimmung versetzen. Dabei darf es auch exotisch werden. Einige Düften erinnern mit fein komponierten Kokos- oder Citrus-Aromen an orientalische oder mediterrane Reiseziele.

Egal ob zarter Duft oder intensives Aroma. Kerzenliebhaber sollten darauf achten, dass die (Duft)Kerzen dem RAL-Standard entsprechen. Dadurch wird ein sicherer und sauberer Abbrand gewährleistet, der auch überprüft wird. Für ein ungetrübtes Kerzen-Vergnügen beachten Sie bitte auch die allgemeinen Hinweise für den Umgang mit Kerzen. Weitere Informationen dazu finden sie unter ral-c.com.

The Quality Assurance Association is an alliance of European manufacturers. Collectively, they produce about 580,000 tonnes of candles annually – that is more than 50 percent of the total European production. The European Quality Association for Candles stands for quality and progress in the field of candle production.

Information about the RAL Quality Label Candles.

The „Quality Mark for Candles“ is awarded by the European Quality Association for Candles. The quality mark standard is generally recognised in the industry and has been partly adopted in the European Standard 15426. Manufacturers may only award a product with the RAL Quality Mark if it meets the strict requirements of the Quality Association for Candles with regard to raw materials, burning time and performance. Compliance with these standards is monitored through independent inspections by DEKRA experts.

The Quality Mark for Candles was recognised by the RAL German Institute for Quality Assurance and Certification in 1997. RAL ensures the acceptance of the quality mark in all economic sectors and its use in accordance with the rules.

Company Contact

Gütegemeinschaft Kerzen e. V.

Martin Rieg

Zum Burgstall 13

88677 Markdorf

+4971199529721

martin.rieg@komfour.de

https://ral-c-landing.com

