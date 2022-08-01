Multimedia Allrounder: XZENT 1-DIN Infotainer X-127

Equipped with 9″/22.9 cm touchscreen, XZENT’s new multimedia car radio offers the very latest infotainment for cars and motorhomes with a 1-DIN slot

If you are looking for a versatile, high performance 1-DIN multimedia system offering the latest infotainment functions, then the X-127 from XZENT is exactly right for you. Thanks to the multicolor button illumination, the system integrates flexibly into the cockpit of diverse cars and motorhomes having a 1-DIN mounting slot, and impresses with an array of features and ease of operation.

LARGE FLEXIBLE REAL GLASS TOUCHSCREEN

The capacitive, fast response 9″/22.9 cm touchscreen with high quality glass panel exhibits impressively clear, high-contrast pictures, and enables simple, intuitive and completely safe control of the device. For optimal operation and readability – even at difficult installation angles or under unfavorable light conditions – you can individually adjust the vertical and horizontal inclination of the screen as well as the display height.

WORKS WITH CAR PLAY & ANDROID AUTO

With the X-127 use of smartphones in the vehicle is particularly safe and easy: simply connect your mobile phone directly to the infotainer via the USB port with the X-127 supporting Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto. Whether using navigation maps, making phone calls, listening to messages, dictation, and playing songs and podcasts – you can conveniently control the relevant app via the touchscreen of the XZENT, or Apple Siri or Google Assistant voice control.

The functionality of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be expanded very easily by downloads from the app stores. The sat nav apps of diverse providers can thus be downloaded on the smartphone, and messenger services such as WhatsApp easily integrated. Streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify or Amazon Music are also readily available in the vehicle.

MANY ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS

The X-127 is equipped with a high-sensitivity FM RDS radio. The integrated, easy-to use DAB+ tuner receives the digital radio station broadcast free of interference – even at high speed. On longer journeys, if there is no longer a sufficiently strong DAB station signal available, the tuner will automatically switch to an alternative DAB frequency for better reception thanks to DAB-DAB Service Following. Comfort functions like DLS Text, MOT Slideshow and Comfort Scan complement the comprehensive feature set of the DAB+ section. With two USB ports the X-127 ensures you will make the most of in-car entertainment on any journey. Thus you could use one USB port to play back audio or video files, while charging a mobile device on the other connection. In addition, it is possible to use the HDMI input for an external player, or via Bluetooth not only to phone but also stream music wirelessly from your smartphone.

USER FRIENDLY FUNCTIONS

The X-127 has two camera inputs (CVBS) with a switched power supply, and automatic maneuvering / changeover function activated by engaging reverse gear. For better estimation of distances, guidelines can be set as image overlay. The CAM direct selection sensor button on the front of the device also allows the camera function to be started manually.

XZENT is the specialist for multimedia and navigation systems. As regards build quality and the range of features XZENT moni- and naviceivers are second to none and, with their sensational price/performance, are convincing right down the line.

XZENT products are now firmly established in the market – this is also demonstrated by the many awards and impressive test reports appearing in the trade press in recent years for XZENT devices.

XZENT products are distributed worldwide exclusively through the extensive ACR AG dealer network, Europe’s largest car media specialists.

Contact

Xzent by ACR

Denny Krauledat

Bohrturmweg 1

5330 Bad Zurzach

Phone: 0041-56-2696447

Fax: 0041-56-2696464

E-Mail: denny.krauledat@acr.eu

Url: https://www.xzent.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.