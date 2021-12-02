MWM introduces generator sets capable of 25% hydrogen blends

MWM will launch commercially available power generation solutions from 400 kW to 4.5 MW that can be configured to operate on natural gas blended with up to 25% hydrogen.

MWM will begin a staged roll-out of commercially available MWM generator sets configured to enable operation on natural gas blended with up to 25% hydrogen for continuous, prime, and load management applications. The offer applies to the following series: TCG 3016, TCG 3020, TCG 2032 and TCG 2032B.

Additionally, the company will offer retrofit kits that provide hydrogen blending capabilities up to 25% hydrogen for select generator sets built on these engine platforms. A staged roll-out of new natural gas generator sets and retrofit kits capable of 25% hydrogen will begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The use of renewable hydrogen fuel can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions . “We are delighted to offer our customers hydrogen-based high-performance energy solutions that can help them reduce carbon emissions and use more sustainable energy sources,’ explains Tim Scott, MWM Director. MWM gas engines can already be operated with hydrogen blends of up to 10 percent and are characterized by their high efficiency in decentralized energy generation.

MWM generators are traditionally at the forefront when it comes to the use of alternative types of gas for power generation. The generator sets can be configured to operate on a wide range of biogas fuels, including digestor biogas, landfill gas, and wastewater biogas.

Experience with hydrogen content of up to 60%

In multiple end markets and countries, MWM have experience with hydrogen utilization in its products, with some projects in operation for 23 years. MWM continues to improve the performance of hydrogen-fueled power generator sets with minimal impacts on maintenance costs and schedules, availability and operations. During this period, MWM has gained extensive experience through its product range with customer projects and fuels with hydrogen content of up to 60%.

The development and launch of hydrogen blended solutions address growing customer demand as the hydrogen supply infrastructure matures. MWM is committed to helping customers meet their climate-related goals by providing products that facilitate the fuel transition, increase operational efficiency and reduce emissions.

“Through the use of renewable hydrogen as a sustainable energy source, our industry will continue to make a valuable contribution to the supply of reliable and sustainable energy. We are excited that MWM is part of this sustainability effort”, says Tim Scott.

Caterpillar Energy Solutions

With its two brands, MWM and Cat, Caterpillar Energy Solutions stands for highly-efficient and eco-friendly solutions for distributed power generation and manufactures gas engines, electricity power plants, as well as combined heat and power (CHP) plants. As part of the Caterpillar Electric Power Division, Caterpillar Energy Solutions today commands a leading market position in the field of highly efficient, ecologically advanced distributed energy solutions. Thus, we serve our customers around the globe as a reliable partner for proven and sustained added value in the implementation of power plant projects. Our products are the result of 150 years of experience in the development and optimization of gas engines and generator sets for natural gas, biogas and other special gases. For more information, please visit: mwm.net

About Caterpillar

With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world”s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we”ve been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media.

