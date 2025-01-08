Netceed appoints Robert Kresing as New Managing Director Europe

Netceed Reinforces Leadership Team to Drive European Growth and Innovation

Antwerp, 8 January 2025 – Netceed appoints Robert Kresing as the new Managing Director Europe. With an exceptional track record in leadership, operational excellence, and transformational growth, Kresing brings decades of experience in driving sustainable success across global markets.

Robert Kresing brings a wealth of expertise in the business process outsourcing (BPO) and business services industry, combining strategic vision with hands-on leadership. His career spans roles in executive management, top-tier consulting, and international business leadership. With a strong focus on profitable growth, digital transformation, and sustainable practices aligns perfectly with Netceed“s values and mission.

A Proven Leader in Transformation and Growth

Robert has led major organizations, managing large-scale P&Ls across diverse regions, including EMEA, LATAM, India, and China. He has consistently delivered outstanding results through strategic restructuring, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and post-merger integrations, with extensive exposure to private equity.

During his tenure at Transcom, Robert Kresing held key leadership roles, including serving as CEO EMEA, overseeing teams across 22 countries. He played a pivotal role in monetizing AI technology, executing strategic acquisitions, and driving growth whilst expanding international client portfolios.

Before his time at Transcom, Robert held a variety of leadership positions at Accenture, arvato Bertelsmann, and Allianz SE. In these roles, he excelled at building and managing operations, enhancing service delivery, and implementing innovative business models.

Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

In addition to his professional achievements, Robert is deeply committed to sustainable business practices and digital innovation. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing Netceed“s commitment to provide value-driven telecom and broadband solutions to its clients and stakeholders.

Alper Turken, CEO Netceed stated: „We are delighted to announce the appointment of Robert Kresing as the Managing Director Europe at Netceed. With extensive international experience across EMEA, LATAM, India, and China, and a proven track record in driving growth, restructuring, and digital transformation, Robert brings unparalleled expertise to elevate our European business. He has demonstrated his ability to deliver results in challenging and complex market conditions. Robert is the perfect fit for Netceed at this pivotal time. Under his guidance, Netceed will further strengthen its position as a dependable solution provider, shaping the future of communication networks through sustainable and consistent value creation in Europe.“

Robert Kresing adds: „I am honored to have been given the opportunity to continue building and strengthening Netceed, and I am excited to take on this responsibility.“

Robert graduated in Business Administration and holds a BA International Management from ESB Reutlingen, as well as the Middlesex University, London.

Netceed is a global leader in distribution, logistics, technical engineering, and product design with over 30 years of expertise and performance supporting the telecommunications and broadband industry.

Netceed supplies and distributes a comprehensive range of passive and active equipment and tooling for network deployment, upgrades, and maintenance, supporting all technologies including FTTH, FTTx, HFC, Wi-Fi, 5G/mobile, and data center.

Netceed´s comprehensive portfolio of 90,000+ products from nearly 1,500 industry-leading suppliers, along with their value-added supply chain solutions support carriers´ seamless delivery of high-speed Internet, Video, Data, and Voice services to Residential, Business, and Mobile Users.

Netceed employs around 1,800 people across 19 countries and counting, and its experienced team works hard every day shaping the future of communication networks across the globe.

Bildquelle: Netceed