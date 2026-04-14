Netceed presents comprehensive infrastructure, platform, and service solutions at ANGA COM 2026 in Cologne

Netceed at ANGA COM 2026: Integrated Supply Chain Service Solutions for the networks of tomorrow

Kabelsketal/Hannover, 14 April 2026 – Netceed, a global partner for integrated supply chain service solutions, will showcase its expanded portfolio for broadband, telecommunications, and data center infrastructures at ANGA COM 2026. From 19 to 21 May 2026, the company will meet with industry experts, network operators, and partners in Hall 8, Booth A50, to discuss the future of high-performance supply chain solutions and scalable networks. Netceed is guided by the vision of a connected world where distance is no barrier to connectivity.

At its booth, Netceed will showcase a broad portfolio covering the entire value chain and demonstrate how complex infrastructure projects can be efficiently implemented-from planning and procurement to execution and maintenance:

Fiber Optic Infrastructure

With its portfolio, Netceed addresses key requirements for fiber optic network expansion from Layer 3 to Layer 4. The focus at Layer 3 is on a newly developed multifunctional enclosure (MFG) that supports scalability and efficient network structures. For Layer 4, Netceed offers comprehensive, pre-assembled solutions that reduce installation effort and enable fast, cost-effective FTTH deployment.

Data Centers

In the data center sector, Netceed offers high-performance, scalable infrastructure and connectivity solutions from leading technology partners. The focus is on highly available, future-proof architectures designed to meet the growing demands driven by data growth and AI applications.

Testing and Measurement Technology, Tools, and Consumables

Visitors can experience the latest innovations in blown-in insulation technology, including Jetting V4 and Fibernet Geniale, as well as modern solutions in splicing, testing, and measurement technology-demonstrated in real-world applications.

Active Solutions

Netceed presents high-performance access solutions for modern network architectures, including routing,

switching, vBNG, vCCAP, and PON. Live demonstrations and network simulations provide insights into real-world application scenarios.

Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC)

The portfolio is complemented by proven HFC components as well as enhancements for DOCSIS 3.1 and 4.0, which enable the evolutionary transformation of existing networks.

NE4 Show House: Hands-On In-House Infrastructure

A special highlight is the participation in the ANGA COM Show House NE4, which brings key innovations in in-building cabling to life. The concept physically and practically brings together integrated solutions for Layer 4 and offers visitors a comprehensive market overview. Among other things, Netceed is presenting pre-assembled in-building systems such as:

– WAVEPACE® Silway System for flexible fiber optic installation in residential areas

– Microfocus® FIBO-WoWi as a plug-and-play building distribution unit with structured excess length management and fast, splice-free installation

– Microfocus® FIBO-M as a flexible NE3 termination for indoor and outdoor use

– Subscriber connection solutions such as Microfocus® GF-TA for surface-mounted installation and braun teleCom FWO-CS for flush-mounted installation

The show house is centrally located on the Exhibition Boulevard between Hall 8 and the Congress Center, combining exhibition, application, and visitor orientation.

Netceed Expertise in the Conference Program

Netceed is also contributing its expertise to the official conference program:

Ingo Marten, Managing Director Central & Eastern Europe, will participate in the panel

„International CTO Panel: Really 100% FTTH or still a Need for FTTB?“

19 May 2026 | 4:15 pm to 5 pm | Innovation Stage

Ingo Marten has many years of experience in developing and marketing innovative telecommunications and IT solutions and has been responsible for the Central & Eastern Europe region at Netceed since July 2025.

Matthias Meinel, Senior Technology Architect Network Platforms, will give a presentation on the topic

„From DOCSIS to PON: When an Access Network suddenly needs a BNG and the opportunity of virtualization?“

20 May 2026 | 11:30 am – 12:30 pm | Room 2

With over 20 years of industry experience, Matthias Meinel brings in-depth expertise in access network technologies, IP transport, and routing. His focus is on the transformation from HFC to FTTH networks as well as the integration of modern PON and BNG architectures.

Focus on Partnership

Netceed sees itself not merely as a supplier, but as a partner for the entire network infrastructure. With a global reach and local expertise, the company helps its customers efficiently implement complex infrastructure projects and scale them sustainably.

About Netceed

Netceed is a global infrastructure supply chain solutions platform that enables the critical networks modern society depends on and connects the world through integrated products and services across broadband, data center, and energy markets. With more than 30 years of experience, we deliver end-to-end, customized solutions that solve complex build and upgrade challenges by creating long-term value.

We supply and distribute passive and active equipment and tooling for network deployment, expansion, and maintenance, supporting FTTH/FTTx, HFC, Wi-Fi, 5G/mobile, data center and energy environments.

Our portfolio spans 90,000+ products from nearly 1,500 leading suppliers, combined with value-added logistics and lifecycle services that help carriers and network operators deliver high-speed internet, video, data, and voice to residential, business, and mobile users.

Netceed employs around 1,500 people in 21 countries and builds trusted connections through innovation, reliability, and partnership.

For more information visit : www.netceed.com

Company-Contact

Netceed

Stefanie Moormann

Gottenzer Weg 10

06184 Kabelsketal

Phone: +49 235 16 56 37 00

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.netceed.com

Press

EPR Advisors

Elke Thiergärtner

Schaezlerstraße 9

86150 Augsburg

Phone: +49 155 6363 1049

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.epr-advisors.com

Bildquelle: Netceed