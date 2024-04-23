Neuschwanstein & Linderhof Castle with Guide Sepp

Embark on a Private Day Trip to Fairy Tale Castle Neuschwanstein & Linderhof with Bavarian Guide Sepp

Uncover enchanting Bavarian landscapes and fairy tale castles with the experienced local guide Sepp. This all-inclusive day trip from Munich includes visits to Neuschwanstein and Linderhof castles, a traditional Bavarian lunch with Alps view, and even a chance to customize your tour.

Trace the Footsteps of King Ludwig II

Commence your royal exploration from your Munich hotel, with Sepp on hand to make the journey enjoyable with complimentary refreshments. Throughout the drive, Sepp ensures that travelers understand Munich’s rich history before reaching the majestic Neuschwanstein Castle. Here begins an hour-long guided tour of the castle, highlighting King Ludwig II’s love for the arts and his admiration for the composer Richard Wagner.

Framing the Fairy Tale Castle

Post the castle tour, guests are presented with endless photo opportunities, capturing the stunning exterior of Neuschwanstein, the historic Marienbrücke, and the breathtaking surrounding scenery. This fairy tale castle, commissioned by King Ludwig II as a retreat from Munich’s constraints, is a testament to the monarch’s devotion to beauty and grandeur.

Traditional Lunch and Linderhof Excursion

The trip proceeds with a lunch stop in either Schwangau or Ettal, sampling local cuisine before proceeding to Linderhof Castle. The smallest of King Ludwig II’s palaces, Linderhof offers a unique opportunity to explore the sole palace the monarch completed and lived in extensively.

Personalized Tours and Homeward Bound

After a tour of the Linderhof Castle and its magnificent gardens, the journey back to Munich commences. Sepp is ever accommodating, allowing for tour customizations, even capturing photos for travelers‘ social media pages. This memorable trip combines history, culture, and breathtaking landscapes, offering an unrivaled private tour experience.

Sepp, The Bavarian Guide, is well-regarded for offering unique and enriching travel experiences in and around Bavaria. The service focuses on custom-tailored tours, ensuring to show travelers Bavaria“s true lifestyle and customs under a professional and original local guide.

Contact

