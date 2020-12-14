New Draka UC500 Cat.6A U/UTP cables: Higher fire protection with the same performance and manageability

Prysmian Group: BU Multimedia Solutions extends UC500 cable series by two products in the fire protection classes B2ca/Cca s1a d1 a1

Cologne/Germany, 10th December, 2020. BU Multimedia Solutions (MMS) of Prysmian Group now offers its Draka copper cable UC500 23 U/UTP Cat.6A Z1s in the CPR fire protection classes B2ca s1a d1 a1 and Cca s1a d1 a1. With this further development, users benefit from increased fire safety without having to accept any loss of performance or manageability. The patented discontinuous ZEBRA foil tape provides high-quality shielding against alien crosstalk.

With the two cable models UC500 23 U/UTP Cat.6A Z1s B2ca s1a d1 a1 and Cca s1a d1 a1, BU Multimedia Solutions is launching very flexible, high-performance network cables with high fire resistance. These new fire-resistant cables meet all criteria of the demanding fire protection classes B2ca s1a d1 a1and Cca s1a d1 a1 with regard to smoke emission (s1a), droplet formation (d1) and acid content (a1). “We have invested considerable resources in the development of the new CPR cables. The result are high quality, fire-safe Cat.6A installation cables that are quick and easy to install while maintaining high data transfer rates,” says Zoran Borcic, Product Manager Copper Cables, BU Multimedia Solutions, Prysmian Group.

Trouble-free, fast and safe

Draka UC500 23 U/UTP Cat.6A Z1s copper cables with AWG-23 copper conductor and four unshielded pairs are suitable for Power over Ethernet (PoE), type 1-4. Thanks to the patented ZEBRA foil technology (Zero Earth-loop By Reflectorfoil Application), the unshielded cable is able to completely suppress alien crosstalk. This proven Draka technology combines the advantages of shielded and unshielded cables. In accordance with the Cat.6A standard, the installation cables transmit data, voice, audio and video information at a speed of up to 10 Gbit/s and reach a maximum operating frequency of 500 MHz. Highly flexible, tight bending radii and the small outer diameter allow for easy cable installation. The halogen-free and flame-retardant protective sheath (LSHF-FR) ensures the highest level of fire protection in accordance with the EU Construction Products Directive (CPR).

The cables deliver what they promise

Several internal and external test laboratories tested both cable versions in numerous test runs for B2ca and Cca fire protection criteria. The very extensive test phase was successful: all randomly selected test specimens met the high requirements of the B2ca and Cca fire protection classes, with the necessary performance and ease of installation. As part of the test process, many other B2ca and Cca rated Cat.6A U/UTP cables from third party suppliers were tested. “The tests show how difficult it is to meet the necessary requirements for CPR fire rating, performance, alien crosstalk and manageability all at once. Only a few are currently able to do that,” says Zoran Borcic. The Multimedia Solutions BU is one of them. Its AWG23 Cat.6A U/UTP B2ca and Cca copper cables guarantee all features in high quality, safety and reliability.

