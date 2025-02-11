Do you know your market and the potential???

New: Fire protection markets 165 $ Billion 2035 in 50 countries: Do you know your market and the potential???

New: Fire protection markets in 50 countries: Do you know your market and the potential??? We tell you the market and the potential in 50 countries as well as the trends and market leader competition in an overview and summary. You don’t have to buy a whole study if that’s enough for you. But you can add questions that are important to you. We will make you an offer. In some countries the next few years will be difficult and a good information base will help them to initiate changes and activations. We can help you. We are the market leader in 50 countries and a know-how leader. See here

For passive and active fire protection, technologies, applications, competition, markets and development to 2035 $165 billion

http://www.hkc22.com/fireprotection.html

For your questions our email: hku-tuebingen@t-online.de

Research and Consultancy in new Technologies and Fire Protection worldwide. Based in Germany, USA, China

Contact

www.hkc22.com

Helmut Kaiser

Sigwartstrasse 20

72076 Tübingen

Phone: 07071 67001

E-Mail:

Url: http://hkc22.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.