New from RADICAL: Android App Car Radios for VW, Seat, Skoda

RADICAL’s infotainers for Volkswagen are open Android systems that combine versatile multimedia with comprehensive mobile phone integration.

The car media brand RADICAL has launched its line-up for 2020 with two new Android car radios specifically for VW vehicles: the R-C11VW1 for vehicles based on the Golf 5 and Golf 6 platforms and the R-C11VW2, specially developed for the Golf 7.

Both RADICAL devices are well-equipped touchscreen media centers with DAB+, FM, USB and Bluetooth that integrate perfectly into diverse models from Volkswagen, Seat and Skoda – technically and visually – including connection to the steering wheel remote control, multifunction display, Climatronic, OPS and active systems.

LIKE A SMARTPHONE – BUT BIGGER

RADICAL’s R-C11 media centers combine the mobile phone world with the functions of a conventional multimedia system. Both devices make use of an open operating system based on Android 9.0 so that Android apps can be installed directly on the infotainers. Thanks to the 1.6 GHz Octa-core CPU and 2 GB RAM, all applications and background processes run very stably and smoothly. The large displays – 22.9 cm / 9″ for R-C11VW1, and 25.7 cm / 10.1″ for R-C11VW2 – deliver sharp, crisp images with a high color brilliance and excellent contrast.

Naturally navigation apps can also be installed. And if you do not want to navigate just with an app, you can simply activate the RADICAL navigation package preinstalled on the devices by using the license code card R-MAPC10 available separately.

MOBILE FUNCTIONS

With the EasyConnection function you can also mirror the screen content of Android smartphones using a Wi-Fi or USB connection on both app radios, and control it from their touchscreens. Apple iPhones are also supported, but then the mirrored apps are controlled from the iPhone.

In addition, the integrated Wi-Fi module offers the option to establish mobile internet access via a smartphone hotspot. This enables you to access the web on the move so that you could, for example, stream music or films, use Spotify, or receive internet radio.

RADICAL ENTERTAINMENT

Both VW radios are also well equipped for the conventional infotainment part. The integrated DAB+ tuner with station list, MOT Slideshow, and DLS Text provides clear digital radio reception. A high-performance FM RDS tuner ensures the reception of conventional stations. Two USB ports are available to play back the latest audio and video formats. This allows you not only to take and make phone calls stress-free via Bluetooth, but also to stream music wirelessly.

RADICAL is an innovative car media brand that focuses on vehicle-specific infotainers. The portfolio currently includes several multimedia systems for various vehicles from VW, FORD, AUDI, BMW, OPEL, MERCEDES, MITSUBISHI, HYUNDAI and SKODA. The use of innovative technologies and the modern look characterize all RADICAL devices. And the radical price / performance ratio. RADICAL infotainers have an open Android operating system so that Android apps can be installed directly on the devices.

RADICAL products are sold worldwide exclusively through the large retailers network of the Swiss ACR AG, Europe’s largest car media specialist. The ACR dealers also have numerous accessory components for the RADICAL systems.

