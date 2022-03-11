New magazine for modern vein therapy vascular professional on 28.03.2022 – Register now on www.vascular-professional.com!

Current and future-oriented articles by well-known specialists – Expert knowledge in the treatment of vein insufficiency – In the 2nd issue of the vascular professional magazine still more condensed content for specialists

Bad Homburg, 11th March 2022: In the 2nd issue of the international digital journal vascular professional, which will be published on March 28, 2022, the focus will be on specialized insights from the world of modern vein treatments. Specialists and other people who are interested will still receive the current issue online free of charge, if they register now on www.vascular-professional.com/registration.

In this new issue, reputable phlebologists from a wide range of countries share with you their experiences and insights that have led to the development of optimized treatment methods. The minimally invasive therapy approaches focus on one or more details. As a result, you can significantly refine and improve existing therapies and achieve even more excellent treatment results.

To honor such achievements in research and patients, the vascular professional magazine is awarding the „Center of Excellence“ for the first time with its 2nd issue. The aim is to give the winning physician and his team the opportunity to present themselves, their vision and the place where they work. This year, Dr. Petar Dragić from Serbia will be the first. Out of the high demand to provide his patients with the best possible treatment, he enriched the minimally invasive laser treatment for insufficient veins EVLA with the analysis of the thickness of the vein wall in addition to the consideration of the vein diameter and called this method UGLA. The exclusive article of Dr. Dragić is his experience report about his method UGLA. In the special section „Center of Excellence“ the interested reader also learns how the extraordinary architectural project for the „Clinic Dr Dragić“ came about and how the patients are experiencing it.

Among others, Dr. Junichi Utoh from Japan reports on his expert experience with nerve injuries as well as their prevention during laser treatment of the great saphenous vein. The results were presented at the 21st European Venous Forum on June 26, 2021, and are published exclusively in an original article in the 2nd issue of vascular professional magazine.

Are you curious about these and other exciting articles from the innovative trade journal? Visit www.vascular-professional.com and register now for free.

vascular professional is a new professional journal in English for phlebologists, launched in 2021 and published for the first time in April 2021. The journal is published regularly online as an eMagazine. There is an option to order printed copies if required.

The aim is to promote and enrich scientific discussion and the exchange of experience in research and practice. This follows the vision of further establishing the particularly gentle minimally invasive treatment methods in medicine and making them accessible to broad circles.

In this way, the journal aims to make a profound contribution to the promotion of innovative and future-oriented treatment methods. For more information, please visit: www.vascular-professional.com

