New phlebologist app on varicose veins from biolitec®

biolitec® App for phlebologists now available for download in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store – information on studies, trade fairs, workshops and ELVeS® Radial® therapy – sharing experiences with colleagues in the Physicians Forum

Jena, February 10, 2020 – biolitec®, one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of laser applications, now offers an app for vascular surgeons, phlebologists and dermatologists in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app „Biolitec Phlebology“ presents information on studies, videos, trade fairs and workshops. In addition to news on the topic and direct contact with the company and the regional sales force, it is also possible to share experiences with each other.

The app is available in German and English and is available free of charge at Google Play Store or Apple App Store. To get full access to the studies and the forum you have to register as a physician.

Almost every year there are new innovations from biolitec® with regard to medical laser technology. All developed therapies are minimally invasive and therefore a relief for the patient. General anesthesia and inpatient stay in hospital can be avoided more and more often. The new technology also makes surgery easier for doctors.

With the ELVeS® Radial® fiber (ELVeS = Endo Laser Vein System) biolitec® has succeeded in developing a state-of-the-art therapy for the treatment of varicose veins. In combination with the unique LEONARDO® laser, not only „normal“ varicose veins can be treated, but also branched and particularly large veins. It is the most frequently used laser system worldwide for the treatment of venous insufficiency.

The new biolitec® App for physicians „Biolitec Phlebology“ also allows medical users to share experience reports or to post videos or new studies by themselves. Naturally you are constantly updated on the latest news and you can inform yourself about biolitec® products.

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of laser applications and the only provider which possesses all the relevant core competences in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) – photosensitizers, lasers and fibre optic cables. Besides laser-supported treatment of cancers with the drug Foscan®, biolitec® researches and markets above all minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures.

ELVeS® Radial® (Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most-used laser system to treat venous insufficiency. The LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser which has a combination of two wavelengths, 980nm and 1470nm, and which can be used across disciplines. The innovative contact fibre XCAVATOR® in conjunction with the LEONARDO® DUAL 200 Watt laser allows in urology a gentle treatment of e.g. benign prostate enlargement (BPH). The light-weight LEONARDO® Mini laser weighing only 900 g was developed especially for mobile application on site. Gentle laser applications in the fields of proctology, ENT, gynecology, thorax surgery and pneumology are also part of biolitec®’s field of business. More information available at www.biolitec.com

