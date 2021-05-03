New Release of CADISON E&I Designer 2021

The stand-alone tool for Electrical Design of ITandFactory (ITF) comes with new enhancements

The new 2021 version of CADISON E&I Designer have been released. This new version includes a large number of enhancements and innovative features. With this version upgrade, we want to provide E&I Designer customers with even improved software performance and a better user experience. Moreover, enhanced cable scheduler function, the new template for single line diagrams, support for the latest AutoCAD version 2022, a new symbol palette, and many more.

CADISON E&I Designer is a one-of-a-kind solution in the market with a lot of useful features for Electrical Design such as:

– Intelligent Schematics like Single Line Diagrams, Circuit Diagrams, Panel Layouts, Terminal Drawings, PLC Drawings, etc. based on key one-line diagram, load list, I/O list, etc.

– Automatic device tagging and wire numbering in accordance with DIN, ISA and KKS Standard

– Quick creation / routing complex Cable Trays, Conduits and Trenches with an intuitive interface.

– Schematic & Control Designs, 3D Cable Tray, 2D & 3D Panel Layout, GA Extraction, Cable Scheduler, Automatic Report Generation e.g. Bill of Materials (BOM), Material take-offs (MTO).

– Engineering Calculations as per global standards IEC, IEE for Cable Sizing, Transformer Sizing, Battery Sizing, Earthing Calculations, Cable Tray Fill Factor, etc.

– Built-in intelligent library for electrical and instrumentation symbols.

– Revision control & change management capability comes with a centralized object-oriented database that makes changes in the design process quick, efficient and error-free.

“In fact, with the new version of E&I Designer 2021, once again ITF has demonstrated the industry its readiness in responding to the market demand for an intelligent, feature-driven, custom-built and yet cost effective standalone solution specifically for the E&I industry”, says Ajit Joshi, MD of ITandFactory. “It is a comprehensive, intuitive and easy-to-use solution based on the AutoCAD platform. With this tool, electrical engineers & designers don”t need to be dependent on multiple tools specific to their terrain anymore,” he adds further.

A free trial version is available on E&I Designer website.

Get an Access to Free Trial now.

ITandFactory GmbH – a wholly owned subsidiary of Neilsoft – is a Software Solution provider for the Engineering Industry. The company has been developing and distributing Engineering Software for over 25 years. ITandFactory has played an active role in the E&I domain with an established product CADISON E&I Designer.

