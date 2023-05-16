New tde HEB lens connector series for application in harsh environments

Complete redesign and significantly improved performance

Dortmund/Germany, 16 May 2023. tde – trans data elektronik GmbH presents the new HEB connector range, a completely revised lens connector series for a wide range of applications in the broadcast and industrial environment, the oil and gas industry and the defence sector. The connectors are based on Hermaphroditic Expanded Beam (HEB) technology, thus guaranteeing the use of optical data transmission even under very harsh environmental conditions. tde has also optimised the performance of the single- and multimode lens connectors. The HEB connectors in size M (HEB-M) are most common on the market and are also known as HMA, these are fully compatible with each other. They fully comply with the MIL-DTL-83526 standard and can be purchased from 2 to 12 channel versions. Alternatively, lens connectors are available in sizes S, L and XL.

In rough, dirty, temperature-resistant or vibration-sensitive environmental or industrial locations, sensitive fibre optic connectors are not an option. However, in order to permanently ensure the communication connection even in such environments, tde now provides companies with new robust and tough lens connectors of the HEB series. To do this, the network expert has significantly improved the performance of the connectors: for multimode applications, tde has optimised the optics from 850 nm to 1310 nm, for singlemode applications from 1310 nm to 1550 nm. „This also means that our lens connectors will meet future requirements,“ explains André Engel, Managing Director of tde trans data elektronik GmbH. „Our ’signal passing through design` supports Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) applications. Since optical multiplexing leads to better utilisation of the fibre optic capacity, transmissions with higher bandwidth can also be realised.“ The HEB-M connectors also achieve the best values in the area of attenuation, with a maximum insertion loss of 0.8 dB for the multimode and 1.5 dB for the single-mode variant.

Flexible connector design

The HEB lens connector series has a hermaphroditic design without male or female sides: Since the connectors can simply be plugged together without regard to polarity or gender, network engineers benefit from consistency and easy handling and can carry out cable extensions without adapters. The tde HEB-M lens connectors with two and four channels are standardised according to MIL-DTL-83526. There is no set standard for HEB-M connectors with eight to twelve channels. However, they offer the advantage that any number of channels can be plugged together: „This feature is particularly useful in the field: If a network technician, for example, needs a four-channel HEB-M connector but only has a 12 channel one, he can connect it but only use the desired four channels,“ says Engel. The fact that the connectors can be repaired in the field poses an additional advantage.

To make the connector less sensitive to environmental influences, tde uses expanded beam technology: the light beam that emerges at the end of a fibre optic cable is magnified and parallelised by means of a ball lens. When it hits an opposite spherical lens, this focuses the light beam back onto the fibre.

Fibre optic cabling under extreme conditions

To ensure that the HEB connectors withstand heavy stresses, tde has manufactured them from aluminium and hard anodised them. Special stainless-steel versions are available for use in marine, mining and other extreme applications. So-called bulkhead connectors are especially suitable for installation. They are available with flange or central locking. The HEB-M bulkheads are characterised by an extremely short design. The optionally available EMC variant (electromagnetic compatibility) offers protection against eavesdropping. The HEB lens connectors are protected against contact and dust according to protection class IP67 and are completely waterproof. With at least 3,000 mating cycles, the tde HEB lens connectors have a long service life.

Complete system for mobile cabling

tde provides matching mobile cables for the tde HEB lens connector series. These are characterised by their slim and light cable construction. In the field, 1000 m can be carried by one person in special cable drums in suitable backpacks. For this tde offers a complete system.

About tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

For more than 30 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. The nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fibre technics (MPO) as well. The company“s portfolio „Made in Germany“ contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high speed applications in the field of datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the „European Code of Conduct“ when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Xing.

