NGMN continues its successful path with Chairman Arash Ashouriha being re-elected for a second term

Frankfurt, Germany, December 13, 2022. The Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance (NGMN) announces its Board Chairman and Board Members for the term 2022 – 2024, starting November 23, 2022. All Board Members were newly confirmed and Arash Ashouriha, SVP Group Technology Innovation of Deutsche Telekom, was unanimously elected to extend his Chairmanship for another term of two years. Under his direction, between 2020 and 2022, NGMN successfully performed a significant re-positioning and transformation executing its new strategy to focus on „Mastering the Route to Disaggregation with a spotlight on the E2E Operating Model“, „Green Future Networks“ and „6G“, whilst continuing to support 5G“s full potential.

Arash Ashouriha, SVP Group Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom and Chairman of the NGMN Alliance Board, said: „I am honoured to be elected again as NGMN“s Board Chairman. Within the past two years, the challenges of our industry have further increased, we are facing very exciting times. In collaboration with NGMN“s membership and with my Board Member colleagues specifically, my goal is to continue unleashing synergies to further provide a distinct value in supporting the industry“s successful journey towards disaggregated networks, the reduction of carbon footprint by following an end-to-end approach and paving the way for 6G“s success. Our successes were only possible with the support of all NGMN Members and the entire Partnership. Going forward, their continuous active engagement, representing the whole value chain, is of utmost importance.“

Anita Döhler, CEO, NGMN Alliance, said:“ I would like to thank Arash for his great leadership, dedication and guidance during the past two years and I look forward to continuing NGMN“s success-journey together. Whilst a lot has been achieved already, it is extremely important to continue our focus on the industry“s most important topics, delivering a clear and tangible value to the ecosystem and to end-users. I am confident, that we will continue to follow the successful path with Arash“s direction and with Deutsche Telekom as a strong Member Partner, fully backed by the commitment of the entire NGMN Board.“

Arash Ashouriha“s re-election acknowledges NGMN“s success in addressing the industry“s most important opportunities and challenges today and in the future. It is a strong commitment to further drive the execution of the alliance“s strategy for the benefit of the industry and end-users.

NGMN“s work of the past two years comprises of, among others, the publication of around 30 strong recommendations and impactful guidelines to the industry, with major highlights: the first MNO view on „6G Drivers & Vision“, followed by „6G Use Cases and Analysis“, the MNO view on „E2E Operating Model of Disaggregated Networks“, and very important sustainability guidelines, including „Network Energy Efficiency“, the „Eco-Design of Products“ and „E2E Services Footprint Reduction“. NGMN will further continue its strategy to provide impactful guidance and blueprints to the industry and the entire value chain. NGMN“s well-known executive and boutique Industry Conference & Exhibition (IC&E) in September 2022 in Paris reflected the enormous significance of its strategic focus topics and the growing impact of the alliance with the industry“s renowned telco leaders exchanging their insights and visions on the future of mobile communications.

Further information and all publications of the NGMN Alliance can be found on their website at www.ngmn.org

The NGMN Alliance (Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance) is a forum founded by world-leading Mobile Network Operators and open to all Partners in the mobile industry. Its goal is to ensure that next generation network infrastructure, service platforms and devices will meet the requirements of operators and, ultimately, will satisfy end user demand and expectations.

The vision of the NGMN Alliance is to provide impactful industry guidance to achieve innovative, sustainable and affordable mobile telecommunication services for the end user with a particular focus on Mastering the Route to Disaggregation / Operating Disaggregated Networks, Green Future Networks, and 6G, whilst continuing to support 5G“s full implementation.

NGMN seeks to incorporate the views of all interested stakeholders in the telecommunications industry and is open to three categories of participants (NGMN Partners): Mobile Network Operators (Members), vendors, software companies and other industry players (Contributors), as well as research institutes (Advisors).

