Nikolaus Scholz becomes new CEO of the Quanos Group

The SCHEMA Group will in future be known as Quanos Solutions and has appointed Nikolaus Scholz as CEO with effect from 1st July 2020. He succeeds Marcus Kesseler and Nobuyoshi Shimada, who will now focus on their responsibilities as managing directors of SCHEMA GmbH as a member of Quanos Solutions.

The ambition of Quanos Solutions is to provide the world’s most powerful and user-friendly platform for integrated information management of digitally networked devices, machines and systems. Quanos Solutions already combines market-leading software experts with solutions for the management and distribution of technical information (SCHEMA GmbH) as well as for service information systems and parts catalogues (TID Informatik GmbH and Docware GmbH). The software solutions are used by renowned customers in the mechanical and plant engineering, automotive, information technology, electronics, medical technology and pharmaceutical industries, where they tap the potential of technical information and enjoy 360° control over their content. In addition, these solutions serve to increase the profitability of the service business by bringing together and providing data sources and product information in a simple way.

“I”m delighted that we were able to inspire Nikolaus Scholz to take on this task,” enthuses Marcus Kesseler, who is looking forward to working with the new CEO. “He has many years of national and international management experience in the hardware and software industry behind him. He is familiar with our market due to his posts at Autodesk and most recently on the board of the listed company Quadient (formerly Neopost), a global provider of customer communication management solutions. Nikolaus Scholz has extensive experience in all matters that are relevant to us. He has also already been associated with the group since May 2019 through his role on the advisory board.”

“My goal is to further develop the Quanos Solutions Group in line with market and customer needs. As a qualified mechanical engineer, I share the passion for technology, precision and smart solutions that also unites our teams and customers. With 270 employees at four locations, we serve well over 1000 customers. Together, we are not only greater and stronger as a company, but are now also ready to take on the next major steps in product development and growth, which I am certainly looking forward to,” says Nikolaus Scholz.

What is Quanos Solutions?

With the goal of “helping people understand machines”, the Quanos Group combines SME software experts with solutions for the management and distribution of technical information (SCHEMA GmbH) as well as for spare parts catalogue and service information systems (TID Informatik GmbH and Docware GmbH). The software solutions are used by renowned customers in the mechanical and plant engineering, automotive, information technology, electronics, medical technology and pharmaceutical industries.

Quanos Solutions | Passion for smart information | www.quanos-solutions.com/en

SCHEMA GmbH. Software manufacturer, established in Nuremberg in 1995. The popular SCHEMA ST4 component content management system is the platform used by many professionally equipped technical writing departments. SCHEMA’s second product, SCHEMA Content Delivery Server, ensures smart accessibility to smart information.

TID Informatik GmbH. Software manufacturer for after-sales service solutions, established in 1992. With its CATALOGcreator® standard catalogue software, TID Informatik supports companies in implementing projects for individual spare parts catalogue and service portal solutions.

Docware GmbH. Manufacturer for after-sales service software solutions, established in 1987. With its standard software PARTS PUBLISHER, which is a modular spare parts catalogue software for parts catalogues and service information systems, Docware occupies a leading position on the market.

What is SCHEMA?

The SCHEMA GmbH was established in Nuremberg in 1995 and is a medium-sized software manufacturer with more than 180 employees. The SCHEMA GmbH produces component content management and content delivery solutions for authoring departments creating product-related content. SCHEMA software supports businesses in describing complex products and in publishing and distributing these descriptions via various media.

The SCHEMA ST4 component content management system is one of the most frequently used systems for the modularised creation of documentation, package inserts and marketing documentation. The system covers all areas of creation, versioning, variant control, translation, management and publication of product-related content – from authoring assistance during input to the finished layout for the printed catalogue.

The SCHEMA Content Delivery Server provides businesses with a standard solution to automatically share targeted and context-specific intelligent information created in component content management systems with end users. This means the right information automatically reaches mobile devices.

SCHEMA software solutions are implemented by more than 500 clients in sectors including mechanical and plant engineering, automotive, IT, electronics, medical technology and the pharmaceutical industry. Clients such as ABB, Agilent, Andritz, Bentley, Bombardier, Bosch, Bundesanzeiger Federal Gazette, Carl Zeiss, Caterpillar, Daimler, Datev, Doppelmayr, General Electric, KSB, MAN, Miele, Austrian Federal Railways, Philips, Porsche, Roche, Schaeffler Group, SEW Eurodrive, Siemens, SMA, Toyota, TüV, Voith, Wincor Nixdorf and many more depend on systems from SCHEMA.

SCHEMA. Complex documents made easy. www.schema.de/en/

Contact

SCHEMA GmbH

Almedina Durovic

Hugo-Junkers-Strasse 15-17

90411 Nürnberg

Phone: +49 911-586861-78

Fax: +49 911-586861-70

E-Mail: almedina.durovic@schema.de

Url: https://www.schema.de/en/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.