No material shortages and delivery problems: tde is delivering

German network specialist promises for reliable delivery throughout the entire range

Dortmund/Germany, 13. October 2022. tde – trans data elektronik GmbH gives customers a delivery promise for its entire product range: the network expert develops and manufactures its high-quality modular and plug-and-play cabling solutions at its German site, in Osnabrück, without exception. They rely on suppliers from Europe, the USA and Japan to source their premium high-quality network components, in doing so, they are not dependent on the current market supply bottlenecks and disrupted transport for goods. Solutions ordered can be delivered by tde in just a few weeks or, upon special request, even within just 24 hours.

No material shortages, no broken supply chains, no missing components: tde remains able to deliver even in challenging times. „For 30 years, we have taken pride in being ‚Made in Germany‘ – being so is useful, especially in the current situation,“ says Andre Engel, Managing Director of tde. He continues: „Of course, you can produce in cheaper countries – but the question is: Would you want to? Right from the start our philosophy is sustainability and 100 per cent quality. We implement this consistently: we place the highest requirements in our materials and continue to do so during installation and in production processes. Our cables do not come from Eastern Europe or the Far East – but from Lower Saxony.“ This enables us to avoid climate-damaging transport routes.

Osnabrück district instead of the Far East

For over 30 years now, tde has operated one of the most modern production facilities for passive network components in Europe at its production site in Bippen/Ohrte in the district of Osnabrück. It is there that a highly qualified and specially trained workforce manufactures network components for passive network infrastructure such as fibre optic patch cables and distribution technology with 100 percent quality. tde sources its cables in Germany, the connector component suppliers are from the USA and Japan. The distribution technology comes entirely from Germany. The employees terminate up to 100,00 fibre optic connectors per month thanks to state-of-the-art production equipment and a high degree of automation. If necessary, tde can ramp up production at any time.

All employees are highly qualified and trained in the use of special technical equipment such as leaser cleavers and gluing robots.

Quality and reliability: 100 per cent. Complaints: 0 percent.

After a 100 percent individual testing procedure, only flawless products find their way to the customer. The result: sustainable, 100 percent fail-safe cabling solutions without a single complaint.

„For us the option of producing abroad for cost reasons does not arise. We work in an industry where quality is crucial. Made in Germany‘ means quality to 100 per cent and the shortest delivery times. This will not change in the future,“ says Andre Engel.

About tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

For more than 30 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. The nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fibre technics (MPO) as well. The company“s portfolio „Made in Germany“ contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high speed applications in the field of datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the „European Code of Conduct“ when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Xing.

