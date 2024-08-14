No Subscription Contract – No Yearly Fees: Full Flexibility with WEE Enable IT Consulting’s support for EPR registrations & reports in Europe

Sellers on Online Marketplaces have to show their Numbers for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) as proof of compliance: How to avoid unnecessary costs!

THE PROBLEM: Subscription-based EPR services do not make sense for most companies

„What kind of support can I get to obtain all EPR registration numbers and submit the required EPR reports without unnecessary (subscription) costs?“ Since sellers on online marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, refurbed, Backmarket & others have to show their EPR numbers as proof of compliance for more and more countries and EPR areas, you probably asking yourself this question.

When you start looking for help on the topic of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), you will realise that you actually only find service providers that offer subscription-based services with recurring annual costs.

The problem with these offers: even if you only need a one-off solution for a specific task (e.g. carrying out EPR registrations), you automatically take out a longer-term service subscription with these service providers. You pay a subscription fee every year – regardless of whether you need the service provider’s help again or not. Of course, a subscription with a flat rate for 24/7 support can also make sense for some companies. But does really every company need this? We believe that a subscription model does not make sense for most companies (especially for SMEs!) and only causes unnecessary regular costs.

OUR SOLUTION: You only pay for what you really need!

Using WEE Enable IT Consulting’s „Quick EPR Registration Support“ & „Smart EPR Reporting Support“ you have:

NO SUBSCRIPTION CONTRACT – NO YEARLY FEES

Only One Time Costs & full flexibility

That means for example: you only pay for the real effort (working hours) it takes us to carry out your EPR Registrations in a country.

Find out more about our One-time cost approach for ERP Services here: https://www.wee-enable-it.de/EPR-Compliance-on-Marketplaces You can also contact us directly via e-mail (info@wee-enable-it.de), LinkedIn, WhatsApp (+49 176 62035156) or use our contact form on our website: https://www.wee-enable-it.de/englishwebsite

About WEE Enable IT Consulting:

WEE Enable IT Consulting combines environmental compliance consulting with the appropriate process & IT implementation support in a unique way. We are a young, highly specialized consulting company in the area of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

Our services are consistently focused on the needs of companies along the trade chain of electronic products. We advise you on all aspects of your Europe-wide obligations as initial distributor of electronic products, like e.g. how to get the legally required EPR registration numbers in all European countries. WEE Enable IT Consulting is your competent compliance partner for the trade with electronic equipment – Europe-wide.

Contact

Schneider und Schneider Integrierte Umwelt-Compliance- & IT-Beratung GbR

Christophe Schneider

Hermann-Sprenger-Weg 31

45279 Essen

Phone: 0201-43381468

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.wee-enable-it.de/englishwebsite

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.