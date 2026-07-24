NOVARION and TAROX enter Strategic Partnership for IT Infrastructure and Agentic AI

The combined product portfolio delivers turnkey data center solutions.

Vienna / Lünen, July 21st, 2026 – Novarion Systems GmbH and TAROX Aktiengesellschaft announce their strategic partnership. The goal of the collaboration is to combine the strengths of both companies in manufacturing, IT infrastructure, and agentic AI with a shared go-to-market approach.

As part of the partnership, TAROX will manufacture NOVARION systems in Lünen in accordance with ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 9001, and ISO 14001 standards. In return, NOVARION will provide the agentic AI systems that TAROX will use for its own operations as well as for the further development of intelligent, forward-looking solution offerings. In addition, both companies will jointly market each other’s products via the Future-X e-commerce platform.

This collaboration creates a powerful combined offering for the professional B2B market. Customers benefit from the combination of reliable hardware, German manufacturing expertise, modern AI technology, and a scalable sales structure. This enables the delivery and implementation of comprehensive European system solutions from a single source.

“With TAROX, we have gained a strategic partner that stands for manufacturing quality, reliability, and market proximity in Germany. By combining high-quality system manufacturing with our agentic AI solutions, we are creating a compelling end-to-end offering for companies seeking high-performance European infrastructure and intelligent, sovereign systems from a single source.” — George Gesek, Managing Director, Novarion Systems GmbH

“The partnership with NOVARION gives us the opportunity to combine our manufacturing and market expertise with forward-looking agentic AI. Together, we are creating clear added value for our customers through quality, innovation, and availability, while further strengthening our position in the professional IT market.” — Matthias Steinkamp, Member of the Management Board, TAROX Aktiengesellschaft

The joint marketing through Future-X further expands the reach of the partnership and creates new potential in the channel and B2B environment. With this cooperation, both companies underscore their commitment to combining technological excellence, quality, and market proximity within a shared ecosystem.

About NOVARION

NOVARION Systems GmbH, headquartered in Vienna, is a manufacturer of high-performance computer systems for data centers and sovereign agentic enterprise AI systems. The company develops full-stack AI solutions for deployment in the data centers of enterprises and public-sector organizations, as well as optionally in the cloud, enabling its customers and partners to implement sovereign agentic AI systems and intelligent IT infrastructures.

About TAROX

TAROX Aktiengesellschaft, based in Lünen, is a German IT provider with strong manufacturing and solution expertise in the B2B sector. TAROX stands for high-quality systems, personalized support, and practical IT solutions for professional customers and partners.

Company-Contact

Novarion Systems GmbH

NOVARA von NOVARION

Kranichberggasse 6

1120 Wien

Phone: +43 1 5441159-2160

E-Mail:

Url: https://novarion.ai

Press

TAROX Aktiengesellschaft

Chris Molitor

Stellenbachstraße 49-51

44536 Lünen

Phone: +49 231 98980-336

E-Mail:

Url: https://tarox.de

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