Online-Symposium: From Obligation to Aspiration – Supply Chain Laws and Tourism

The Roundtable Human Rights in Tourism is hosting an online Symposium in English on 22 September with numerous industry representatives entitled “From Obligation to Aspiration: Supply Chain Laws and the Business Case of Putting People First. Due Diligence in the Tourism Value Chain”. Registration is now open free of charge.

2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the endorsement of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs). With the increasing anchoring in national regulations, such as the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act and the discussion about regulation at the EU level, many tourism businesses ask themselves what obligations they will face.

The half-day online event (22.09.2021, 10.00 am – 01.45 pm) of the international initiative Roundtable Human Rights in Tourism aims to remove uncertainties regarding these regulations. It will look ahead and discuss how respect for human rights ultimately benefits everyone – including (tourism) businesses themselves.

In a solution-oriented multi-stakeholder setting, participants can look forward to inputs from the renowned British Institute of International and Comparative Law (BIICL) on emerging developments in human rights due diligence and a speech from award-winning travel journalist Doug. Afterwards, representatives of the British Travel Association (ABTA), Intrepid Travel and YAANA Ventures will discuss the benefits of regulation for tourism businesses.

Using practical examples and clear recommendations for action, speakers from the tourism industry and civil society will share their expertise and experiences on various human rights issues for tourism businesses in smaller groups and discuss ways to overcome challenges.

All information on the event and registration link can be found on the Roundtable website: https://www.humanrights-in-tourism.net/symposium-2021-programme

About the Roundtable Human Rights in Tourism:

The Roundtable Human Rights in Tourism is a multi-stakeholder initiative that promotes the implementation of human rights due diligence by tourism companies. The Roundtable currently has 33 members from six countries, including tour operators, travel associations, certification bodies, industry multipliers and non-governmental organisations. It sees itself as an open dialogue platform for exchanging and transferring know-how within the industry and provides information, materials, and good practice examples.

Members of the Roundtable Human Rights in Tourism:

ABTA – The Travel Association, a&e erlebnis:reisen, ANVR – Dutch Travel Association, Berufsbildende Schule 14 Hannover, Berufsschule für Handel und Reisen Wien, Defence for Children – ECPAT Netherlands, DER Touristik Suisse, DRV – German Travel Association, ECPAT Germany, Fairaway, fairjourney, Fachhochschule Graubünden (Institut für Tourismus und Freizeit); forum anders reisen, Gebeco, Global Compact Network Germany, Hamburg Foundation for Business Ethics, Hauser Exkursionen, ITB Berlin, kate – Umwelt & Entwicklung, Kia Ora Reisen, Kneissl Touristik, Naturefriends International, Oliva Reisen, ÖRV – Austrian Travel Association, Reisen mit Sinnen, Schyst Resande, SRV – Swiss Travel Federation, Institute for Tourism and Development, Studiosus Reisen, TourCert, Tourism Watch at Bread for the World, Travelife for Hotels and Accommodations, Ventura Travel, Willy Scharnow- Tourism Foundation

Company-Contact

Roundtable Human Rights in Tourism

Katharina Stechl

Lausitzer Straße 31

10999 Berlin

Phone: +49 151 45 83 87 95

E-Mail: info@humanrights-in-tourism.net

Url: https://www.humanrights-in-tourism.net/

