Orthodontic Supplies Market to See a Growth of 9% by 2027

Rising cases of oral diseases and malocclusions cases & rapid innovations in orthodontics are driving the growth of the orthodontic supplies market.

Orthodontics is a dental segment which mainly focuses on enhancing and maintaining the correct alignment of teeth. An orthodontist often uses orthodontic supplies for the treatment of crooked, overlapped, crowded, twisted, or gapped teeth. Some of the most common orthodontic supplies are brackets, bands, buccal tubes, arch wires, adhesives, lab supplies, etc.

Rapid Advancements in the Orthodontic Products Triggers the Growth of the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market

With rapid advancements in the orthodontic technology, straightening teeth is much more comfortable, precise, and accurate. 3D computer models of teeth thus enables the orthodontist to create an efficient treatment plan which is tailored for every patient’s requirement.

For instance,

In May 2022, KLOwen Braces secured funding of USD 10.5 million to leverage 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and digital indirect bonding to provide only 7- 7 custom solutions with choices for both metal and clear brackets.

In May 2022, OrthoSelect announced the release of DIBS AI 7.0 which advances the science of precision digital bracket placement.

An Increasing Number of Malocclusions Fuels the Growth of the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market

Malocclusion is one of the most winning clinical dental conditions, affecting mostly 60% to 75% of the world population. Yearly, nearly 21 million patients across the world elect for treatment by orthodontists. Most orthodontic patients continue to have their malocclusions treated with the application of traditional medical methods such as metal arch wires and brackets, referred to as braces, augmented with elastics, metal expanders and other ancillary devices. Clear aligners are often used in orthodontist treatments to treat malocclusion and jaw-related problems. An increasing burden of malocclusion among the global population is likely to surge the demand for orthodontics supplies in the global market.

Emerging Growth Opportunities in Orthodontics Segment Triggers the Growth of the Orthodontic Supplies Market

Rapid technological developments and innovations in orthodontics are helping patients with their medical treatments and orthodontists for offering the best treatments, and profitability. Rapid innovations in orthodontics are orthodontic aligners, much smaller more comfortable braces, 3D imaging and digital scans, 3D Printing Resins, nickel & copper-titanium wires, and robotic wire bending and CAD/CAM technology.

Key Market Challenges: Global Orthodontics Supplies Market

Higher costs associated with the dental procedures and complications associated with various orthodontic treatments are some of the chief factors impacting the growth of the global orthodontic supplies market.

North America Accounts for the Largest Market Share in the Orthodontic Supplies Market

From a geographical outlook, North America accounts for the largest market share in the global orthodontic supplies market. This can be mainly attributed to the rising awareness on dental care and hygiene, global adoption of advanced orthodontic products across various age groups and the presence of key market players in North America.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Global Orthodontic Supplies Market

Some of the leading market players operating in the orthodontic supplies market are Align Technology Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Straumann Group, Henry Schein Inc., American Orthodontics, G&H Orthodontics, and DB Orthodontics.

