OSMC 2026 | Call for Papers Open

Nuremberg, March 17, 2026

NETWAYS Event Services has announced the Call for Papers for the 20th anniversary edition of the Open Source Monitoring Conference (OSMC).

The event will take place from November 17 to 19, 2026, in Nuremberg, Germany.

To mark its 20th anniversary, the organizers are inviting experts, practitioners, and community members to contribute to a special edition of the conference program.

The organizers welcome submissions on topics including:

– Open source monitoring projects

– Latest developments and product updates

– Efficient use of open source monitoring tools

– Technical deep dives and system architectures

– New features, ideas, and techniques

– Best practices and real-world case studies

– Future trends and strategic perspectives

– Lessons learned from live operations

Speakers can choose from multiple presentation formats:

– 5-minute Ignite Talk

– 30-minute Talk

– 45-minute Talk

– Full-Day Workshop

The submission deadline is June 30, 2026.

OSMC 2026 will once again bring together the international monitoring community for three days of learning, inspiration, and professional exchange. Participants can expect high-level technical content, practical insights, and valuable networking opportunities in a collaborative and welcoming environment.

Early Bird ticket sales have already started. Discounted tickets are available until May 31.

Further information about the Call for Papers and ticket registration is available at https://osmc.de/ .

For topic inquiries or additional details, the OSMC events team is available via email at events@netways.de

OSMC Website

With over 15 years of experience, NETWAYS Event Services specializes in organizing high-quality IT conferences-both its own and on behalf of other companies.

15+ years of experience

Over 8,000 attendees since 2006

4.8/5 stars from participants

Company-Contact

NETWAYS Event Services GmbH

Katja Kotschenreuther

Deutschherrnstraße 15-19

90429 Nürnberg

Phone: 49 911 92885-66

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.netways.de/?utm_campaign=PR-Gateway&utm_source=PR-Gateway&utm_medium=PR-Gateway

Press

NETWAYS GmbH

Katja Kotschenreuther

Deutschherrnstraße 15-19

90429 Nürnberg

Phone: 49 911 92885-66

E-Mail:

Url: https://netways.de/

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