THE new solution in energy and hydrogen consulting

– P3 energy solutions

– Energy Systems

– Hydrogen Consulting

With the beginning of 2024 Hydvisor, Profas Energy Consult and P3 joined forces under the new consulting company P3 energy solutions.

P3 energy solutions is focused on Energy Systems and Hydrogen. We advise equipment manufacturers & industries, project developers, public & private investors, as well as grid and charging operators in strategic and operational topics and accompany them in the successful implementation of concrete projects.

The company brings together a unique set of competencies and expertise, resulting from an excellent academic background and substantial industrial experience in energy markets, electrical and hydrogen systems, and technologies, as well as industrialization capabilities, and best practices from the automotive industry. This makes us a partner of choice for the success of sector coupling and new energy projects all around the globe.

Our approach to business is centered around customized solutions. We understand that every client is different, considering specific requirements and goals. Therefore, we tailor our services and products to meet these individual needs. Interacting with our customers, we ensure their businesses and challenges are understood and by leveraging our experience and expertise, we are able to develop bespoke solutions that address their specific pain points and drive their success.

„The investment in Energy Solutions gives P3 access to complementary expertise in the fields of hydrogen and electrical grids. Together with our vehicle and charging expertise, we are now consistently positioned throughout the value chain. Additionally, I am personally delighted to be able to launch another P3 company with Armin Schnettler after 10 years at Siemens and RWTH Aachen.“ – Christoph Theis, Head of P3 Group

„With the in-depth expertise in both worlds – electrons and molecules – and the industrialization capability of automotive industry, P3 energy solutions is not just another consulting company, but an exceptional partner for our customers in their implementation of the energy transition.“ – Armin Schnettler, Managing Director of P3 energy solutions

Get to know P3 energy solutions!

About P3 energy solutions

P3 energy solutions is a consulting company, specialized in energy systems and hydrogen.

The company was founded after Hydvisor, Profas Energy Consult and P3 joined forces in 2024.

The company brings together a unique set of competencies and expertise, in energy markets, electrical and hydrogen systems, and technologies, as well as industrialization capabilities, and best practices from the automotive industry.

For more information, please visit [ www.p3-energy-solutions.com]

Contact

P3 energy solutions

Lennart Knorr

Wilhelm-Wagenfeld-Str. 22

80807 München

Phone: +49 1733854236

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.p3-energy-solutions.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.