PaperWave Air Cushions Win Silver Presidents Award at WorldStar Global Packaging Awards

Sustainability is rewarded once again as paper-based air cushions enjoy worldwide recognition.

Floeter Verpackungs-Service GmbH is announcing its PaperWave Bio air cushions have been recognized with the Silver Present“s Award at the World Packaging Organisation“s (WPO) 2023 WorldStar Packaging Awards. By having previously won an award in the e-Commerce category in January, FLOETER qualified to apply for, and won, the specialized President Award category presented at the WorldStar Awards Ceremony & Gala Dinner on May 6, 2023, in Düsseldorf.

The WorldStar Packaging Awards, presented by the WPO at INTERPACK, are considered the most prestigious packaging awards in the world. A total of 228 award winners across multiple categories demonstrates the innovative strength of the packaging industry.

AirWave PaperWave air cushion films are recognized for their sustainability, augmented by the fact they are made from 100% FSC® (C162510) recycled paper and can be disposed of in organic waste or curbside bins. PaperWave cushions are inflated directly at AirWave packaging stations, requiring less energy and producing fewer CO2 emissions during transportation. They are certified as recyclable by the Paper Technology Foundation in Munich (PTS) and passed the pre-test at Western Michigan University (WMU) as PaperWave Box.

When inflated, PaperWave packaging consists of 5% material and 95% air. This makes them a popular, affordable, and convenient choice for businesses that wish to protect their products during shipping while still focusing on sustainability.

In addition to AirWave Bio, AirWave ClimaFilm-50 and 100, FLOETER is making a further contribution to sustainability in shipping with AirWave PaperWave air cushion films.

FLOETER is a global specialist for industrial packaging, air cushioning and packaging systems. The product range includes transport protection in many variants – from air cushioning machines and films in various designs to integration solutions for packing stations. With the AirWave and AirBoy air cushioning machines, FLOETER offers a suitable solution for every challenge related to the shipment of goods. In addition to the reduction of storage space for consumables, a low shipping weight and a high production speed, sustainability has played an important role at FLOETER for a very long time. All AirWave air cushion films are produced in Germany and are 100% recyclable.

The air cushion films are available in various qualities, such as AirWave PaperWave (made from renewable raw materials), AirWave ESD (antistatic), AirWave Bio (home biodegradable) or AirWave Heavy Duty (particularly resilient and suitable for air freight). FLOETER is headquartered in Schwieberdingen near Stuttgart and works with over 140 partners around the world.

