Pfeiffer Vacuum Becomes Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions

Pfeiffer Vacuum, a member of the global Busch Group, is proud to announce the introduction of its new name and refreshed logo, marking the evolution of the company into Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. This rebranding reflects the comprehensive portfolio of Pfeiffer as a one-stop supplier for both vacuum solutions and semiconductor fab solutions.

The updated logo incorporates a stylistic representation of a turbopump“s rotor blade and stator blade, reflecting the spirit of innovation that has always defined the company and will continue to shape the vacuum industry.

The introduction of the new name and logo marks the seventieth anniversary of the company“s first major innovation. In 1954 and 1955, the turbomolecular vacuum pump was developed at Pfeiffer – a technology that revolutionized the world of vacuum. Today, within the Busch Group, Pfeiffer is a world-leading provider of solutions for high and ultra-high vacuum technology with a comprehensive product portfolio also including leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components as well as vacuum chambers and systems.

„Our new logo is more than just a trademark. It tells our story, which began with the invention of the turbopump and became a global success. Our teams design and manufacture products that are used in the world“s most high-tech applications and future megatrends, exploring the frontiers of knowledge“, explains Wolfgang Ehrk, CEO of Pfeiffer.

About the Busch Group

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses three well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions and centrotherm clean solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

