Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Online Shop Opens for Customers in EEA Countries

The online shop for vacuum components, vacuum chambers and measurement equipment from Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, a member of the global Busch Group, is now available to customers in the European Economic Area (EEA), with the exception of Finland. This means that the product range is available in a total of 26 European Union countries as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Purchase orders can also be placed in English in addition to German.

Digital shopping opportunities for European customers

As a result, customers of the Busch Group can now also order products from outside Germany and receive high-quality vacuum components, vacuum chambers and gauges easily and within the shortest possible time: Pfeiffer guarantees its customers within Germany delivery within 24 hours of receipt of the order. For purchase orders from other EU countries, the company guarantees delivery within 48 to 72 hours.

„As one of the leading suppliers of vacuum components in Europe, we are proud to offer our European customers an enhanced, digital, highly efficient shopping experience. Our customers now also have the option of ordering the vacuum components they urgently need for their manufacturing outside Germany at short notice and receive them within a very short time,“ explains Dr.-Ing. Rüdiger Timmermann, Managing Director of the Pfeiffer site in Göttingen, which operates the online shop.

High quality standard accessories for optimal performance and reliability

The online shop offers high-quality standard accessories that ensure the optimal performance and reliability of vacuum systems. For example, the portfolio includes flanged components such as ISO-KF (ISO 2861), ISO-K/ISO-F (ISO 1609), CF (ISO 3669), which comply with international standards and provide reliable connections for your vacuum applications.

Flexible hoses and bellows for various applications, precise feedthroughs and manipulators as well as high-quality viewports are also available in the shop.

A selection of robust valves for different pressure ranges, precise gauges for monitoring and controlling vacuum processes, and standard vacuum chambers for a wide range of applications can also be conveniently ordered online.

User-friendliness and automated order processing

To guarantee optimal support in product selection, the online shop offers clear, comprehensive technical documents and 3D files. Its user-friendly design facilitates quick and easy registration. Thanks to the intuitive user interface, the desired products can be found quickly and easily.

The self-service portal offers customers the opportunity to independently manage functions and user rights and therefore use the shop flexibly and efficiently. By using tailor-made ERP interfaces, order processing is automated. This reduces manual effort and minimizes errors, resulting in faster and more efficient processing of customer orders.

The online shop from Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions is available at www.vacuum-shop.com. New customers can register at this address.

About the Busch Group

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses two well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. The gas abatement systems previously offered by centrotherm clean solutions – a former Busch Group brand – are now part of the Pfeiffer portfolio.

The extensive product and service offer includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 23 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

www.buschgroup.com

