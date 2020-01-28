Playa Del Carmen Real Estate Agency To Celebrate New Website Service

In a strategic and bold marketing move Playa Del Carmen Real Estate, Mexico real estate agency „BuyPlaya Real Estate Advisors“ will be celebrating the launch of its brand new responsive real estate website listing service by invitation and advertisements on popular industry related websites. It’s reported the event will take place online around January 24, 2020. The new system has already been beta tested with a small group of savvy vacation home buyers and foreign investment property experts.

In a space where most competitors in the local real estate market simply leave an outdated looking site with expired property listings making it very difficult for foreigners searching online to get updated information. Items like properties that are already under contract as well as price reductions are typically not updated in a timely manner. Unfortunately in the Riviera Maya of Mexico realtors are not known to keep their websites current. BuyPlaya Real Estate Advisors is on a mission to change that with the inception of this new always updated property listing website. Anyone with a an Internet connection searching Mexico real estate in Quintana Roo has will now be able to get complete and accurate property listing information by size, price, area and several other filters.

Rob Kinnon, Owner at BuyPlaya Real Estate Advisors, says: „The idea for new clients is to speed up and streamline the property search process and buying process. People buying here are typically not from here and they are on a limited time schedule. This new real estate listing service is exactly what helps speed things up. There was definitely a need in this space for someone to step forward and be the ones to do this. It should be really add a ton of value to the user’s online experience. It has already been tested and the initial feedback has been nothing short of amazing.“

The company has always thrived on the idea of standing out as a market leader in foreign real estate investments arena. It’s all part of the growth and evolution of where real estate investment buying is going. Obviously the choice is to adapt and stay on top or continue doing things the same old way and fall behind. This launch celebration is just one of the many ways BuyPlaya Real Estate achieves their goal to make buyers more informed more quickly with accurate information.

When asked further about the new real estate website service, Kinnon replied, „based on the data from the first few beta groups that have used it the feedback has been all positive. The graphical interface and navigation is very easy and intuitive plus it is constantly being updated.“

BuyPlaya Real Estate Advisors new real estate website service is already now live but invitations and advertisement campaigns will begin February 1, 2010. To find out more about BuyPlaya Real Estate Advisors or test the service, it’s possible to visit https://www.buyplaya.co

At BuyPlaya Real Estate Advisors, each member of our team is committed to artfully uniting extraordinary properties with extraordinary people. Because of the close working relationships we have forged with other reputable Brokers working along the Riviera Maya, we have access to every property available for sale, condos for sale in Tulum, villas for sale in Playacar, lots for sale in Mahahual, charming boutique hotels and restaurants.

Contact

Buyplaya Real Estate

Rob Kinnon

Centro Q.R.

77710 Playa del Carmen

Phone: +52-984-115-4611

E-Mail: rob@buyplaya.com

Url: https://buyplaya.co/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.