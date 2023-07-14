proconarum from conarum Achieves SAP® Certified

Integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud

St. Leon-Rot – 19th of April – conarum GmbH & Co KG announced today that its proconarum has achieved SAP® certification as integrated with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. The integration helps organizations to improve your end-to-end procurement and supply chain processes, increase supplier data transparency and quality with a framework model that can be enhanced with add-on apps.

In the spirit of seamless business operations, it is imperative to effectively integrate partners and suppliers into your business processes. Through high-level integration -and now with certified oData services and API- of proconarum with SAP S/4HANA or SAP ECC, customers enrich and validate data, and optimize their supply chain management processes and data quality. Shared supplier master data management ensures accuracy, eliminates redundancies, and maintains consistency, simplifying communication and improving supplier relationships. Our solution minimizes interface issues and data replication, eradicates the need for manual data transfers, thereby reducing errors and uses the advantages and the flexibility of the SAP BTP platform.

The hybrid solution offers for example

-Seamlessly integrate partners and suppliers into your business processes

-Manage your suppliers master data in a shared way

-Reduce interface issues and data replication

-Run in your private SAP BTP, as a PaaS model, or integrate-only components of proconarum in your supplier portal

-Offer a platform for all your suppliers‘ needs

The proconarum solution is available in the SAP Store.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for its proconarum, Release 1.0 integrates with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies.

About conarum GmbH & Co KG

conarum, based in St. Leon-Rot near Walldorf Germany, is a development and consulting company specializing in Master Data Management and Governance (MDG), procurement, and ERP and SAP BTP technology in the SAP environment. As a SAP Silver Partner, conarum stands for practical and professional solutions in the SAP environment and has been successfully operating both nationally and internationally for more than 20 years. Long-term and partnership-based collaboration with our customers is very important for us.

With proconarum, conarum offers a SAP-certified hybrid supplier platform based on the SAP BTP.

