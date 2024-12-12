Proctocom 2024: RDG presents new standardized recommendations for LHP laser treatment of hemorrhoids

The recommendations of the LHP® Recommendation Development Group (RDG) published in November will contribute to the further standardization and refinement of laser hemorrhoidoplasty (LHP®) developed by biolitec® worldwide.

Jena, 12.12.2024 – The LHP® Recommendation Development Group (RDG) published its recommendations for a standardized LHP® procedure on 23 November 2024.1 The group is made up of 49 surgeons with experience in the use of laser hemorrhoidoplasty – LHP® for short – developed by biolitec® for the minimally invasive treatment of hemorrhoids. The recommendations aim to improve the safety and efficacy of this innovative method.

At this year’s Proctocom in Dubai, the annual international congress for laser applications in proctology organized by biolitec, Prof. Dr. Ambe presented the consensus of the RDG set out in 21 recommendations, which are now also publicly available. The expert group even achieved a particularly strong consensus of over 85% approval for 16 recommendations. The idea of standardizing the LHP® procedure was conceived at Proctocom 2023 in Spain.

In recent years, LHP® has established itself as a promising alternative to conventional surgical procedures. In this procedure, the laser energy is directed centrally into the hemorrhoidal node so that the hemorrhoid can be treated according to its size without damaging the anoderm or mucosa. As no incisions are necessary, unlike conventional surgery, patients can quickly return to their normal daily activities.

Until now, there were no uniform standards for LHP® treatment. This has now changed with the RDG recommendations for all aspects of the LHP® procedure. These range from laser settings and pre-operative preparations to strategies during surgery and aftercare. This coherent new framework will be incorporated into clinical practice worldwide and will not only standardize the LHP® technique, but also contribute to its refinement.

The recommendations were developed using the Delphi process, in which the participating experts anonymously answer questions on the relevant topic, then consider their answers on the basis of a summary of the group results and thus reach a consensus after several rounds.

Patients with hemorrhoidal disease should discuss the options offered by LHP® in their specific case with their treating physician to clarify whether the therapy is suitable for them. You can find out more about LHP® at www.biolitec.com.

1) LHP Recommendation Development Group: Best clinical practice recommendations for the management of symptomatic hemorrhoids via laser hemorrhoidoplasty: the LHP recommendations; Tech Coloproctol; November 23, 2024; 29 (1):2. doi: 10.1007/s10151-024-03022-1

About biolitec:

biolitec® Holding GmbH & Co KG is one of the leading companies worldwide in the field of medical laser treatments and the only provider that possesses all relevant core competencies – photosensitizers, laser devices and optical fibers – in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT). Besides laser-based treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, biolitec® Holding GmbH & Co KG primarily researches on minimally-invasive and gentle laser treatments and markets them. ELVeS Radial™ (Endo Laser Vein System) is the most often used laser system worldwide for the treatment of varicose veins. In combination with the Ceralas® HPD laser, the innovative contact fiber XCAVATOR® enables a gentle treatment of e.g. benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in urology. The new LEONARDO® diode laser by biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser which features a combination of two wavelengths, 980nm and 1470nm, and is suitable for interdisciplinary use. Gentle laser treatments in the fields of proctology, ENT, gynecology, thoracic surgery as well as pneumology also belong to the business field of biolitec® Holding GmbH & Co KG. Further information at www.biolitec.com

Contact

biolitec® Holding GmbH & Co KG

Jörn Gleisner

Otto-Schott-Straße 15

07745 Jena

Phone: +49 (0) 3641/5195336

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.biolitec.de

Bildquelle: @biolitec