Production of bioplastics from renewable raw materials

By-products from fiber extraction for paper production are to be used for the production of bioplastics – bioplastics made in Baden-Württemberg.

The so-called „steam explosion technology“ is an ecological as well as economical process for the sustainable extraction of cellulose fibers from regional annual plants such as straw. This type of fiber extraction produces a liquid phase as a by-product, which offers fast and effective access to high-quality raw materials for biorefineries. The conversion takes place completely without chemicals. It thus offers the best conditions for biotechnological follow-up processes with bacteria, yeasts and fungi, with the help of which the feedstocks can be specifically processed into high-quality special chemicals with increased added value.

The Institute for Microbiology (IMB), the Institute for Biological Process Engineering (IBVT) and the Institute for Plastics Technology (IKT) at the University of Stuttgart, together with the companies Fibers365 GmbH, Südpack Verpackungen GmbH & Co. KG and Kneipp GmbH want to use this liquid phase as a starting material for the production of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) and thus generate a regionally available source of bioplastics. As part of the funding from the Bioeconomy Innovation and Investment Programme for Rural Areas (BIPL BW) of the Ministry of Food, Rural Areas and Consumer Protection (MLR BW), a complete value chain is to be established under the keyword „renewable carbon“, which will allow complete and thus economic processing and use of annual biomasses.

The Fibers365 concept is a unique, state of the art process to provide functional, carbon negative, competitive non-wood virgin fibers for paper and packaging purposes as well as high value side streams.

