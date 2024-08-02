Quanos announces the acquisition of Fischer Information Technology to form the dominant player in aftersales and technical documentation globally

Quanos Group GmbH („Quanos“ or „the Company“), the global leader in industrial aftersales and digital technical documentation solutions, offering AI-enabled software, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fischer Information Technology GmbH („Fischer IT“), a significant player in the technical documentation software sector. This strategic move will establish the leading global player in aftersales and technical documentation software, creating significant value for the combined customer base and greatly enhancing the group“s capabilities and offering. The acquisition was supported by Keensight Capital („Keensight“), one of the leading private equity managers dedicated to pan-European Growth Buyout* investments.

Headquartered in Radolfzell, Germany, Fischer IT specializes in software solutions for technical documentation and product information digitization. Since its inception in 1985, Fischer IT has focused its expertise on developing robust software to efficiently manage, organize, and distribute technical documentation and product data. Fischer IT has played a key role in shaping the European market for technical documentation software.

Quanos leverages its technological leadership and AI capabilities to digitize industrial aftersales with a customer-centric approach. The acquisition of Fischer IT enhances Quanos“ market presence, expanding its customer base to over 1,400 clients globally. It will enable Quanos to offer a more comprehensive product portfolio, delivering significant added value to the combined customer base. Moreover, Fischer IT“s well-established technical expertise will strengthen Quanos“ pursuit of continuous innovation.

Nikolaus Scholz, CEO of Quanos, commented: „The acquisition of Fischer IT is a natural step for Quanos. By combining the talents and strengths of both companies, we aim to enhance our portfolio“s quality, increase the value we offer to customers, and accelerate our time-to-market. Our vision is to shape the future of aftersales and technical documentation together, further strengthening our market position through continuous innovation.“

Carl Pfeffer, CEO of Fischer IT, highlighted: „We are thrilled to join the Quanos family, as this partnership offers an excellent opportunity to collaboratively pursue our shared vision. This acquisition focuses on strategic development and our mutual goal of redefining the digital product information market. Together with Quanos, we are well positioned to tackle industry challenges and contribute to our customers“ success through innovative solutions.“

Stanislas de Tinguy, Partner at Keensight Capital, concluded: „We are excited about Quanos‘ acquisition of Fischer IT. This strategic move reinforces Quanos‘ market leadership in aftersales and technical documentation software solutions. Fischer IT’s extensive expertise, combined with Quanos‘ existing strengths, will deliver significant value to our joint customer base. We are confident that this combination will drive sustainable growth and foster continuous innovation.“

*Growth Buyout: investment in profitable, private companies experiencing strong growth, in minority or majority positions, with or without leverage, using a flexible approach tailored to the needs of individual entrepreneurs, in order to finance organic growth projects, acquisition strategies or provide historic shareholders with liquidity.

About Quanos

Quanos is an association of software experts dedicated to developing unique software solutions for aftersales, service, and technical documentation, enhanced with AI capabilities. Trusted by over 1,200 customers globally, Quanos offers innovative, successful and reliable technology. Our 270 employees, with more than 20 years of market experience, contribute to Quanos“ distinctiveness: we collaborate closely, complement each other and benefit from each other’s know-how. True to our motto „Passion for smart information“, we live our mission daily by helping people understand machines better.

www.quanos.com

About Fischer Information Technology

Fischer Information Technology stands out as an innovative provider in the enterprise software sector, specializing in the end-to-end digitization of corporate information. For over 35 years, we have delivered future-oriented software solutions, including the TIM editorial system, the Sherlock information platform and the Content Delivery Portal. These tools enable our customers to digitize all types of information throughout the digital transformation process, from various sources and across every phase of the supply chain. We ensure that users receive the information that they need in an efficient manner. We digitize understanding.

www.fischer-information.com

About Keensight Capital

Keensight Capital („Keensight“), one of the leading European Growth Buyout firms, is committed to supporting entrepreneurs as they implement their growth strategies. For over 20 years, Keensight Capital“s team of seasoned professionals has leveraged their knowledge of investment and growth industries to invest for the long term in profitable companies with high growth potential and revenues in the range of EUR10 million to EUR400 million. Drawing on its expertise in the Technology and Healthcare sectors, Keensight identifies the best investment opportunities in Europe and works closely with management teams to develop and achieve their strategic vision. Keensight Capital’s success has also earned it a Gold Award from the Private Equity Exchange & Awards each year for the last seven consecutive years, and in particular, the Best European Growth Private Equity Fund.

www.keensight.com

