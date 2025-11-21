Quanos showcases how AI and cloud technologies are transforming technical communication and aftersales & service at the tcworld conference 2025

Stuttgart, November 2025 – With a dedicated focus on cloud technologies, AI-driven processes, and efficiently connected information, Quanos, one of the leading providers of software solutions for aftersales, service, and technical documentation, demonstrated at the tcworld conference 2025 how modern technical editorial teams and service organizations can successfully transition into the future.

At the first joint appearance of the expanded Quanos Group, which now includes plusmeta and the former Fischer Information Technology, the company presented its editorial, service, and cloud solutions with bundled expertise-receiving strong interest from attendees across the industrial, mechanical engineering, and high-tech sectors.

Integrated solution landscape: Making editorial and service processes future-ready

At the center of Quanos“ trade fair presence were practical insights into the possibilities of cloud and AI-based support for editorial and service processes. Presentations by Quanos employees illustrated how technological innovations can be linked with the challenges of technical communication-from automated workflows and structured information management to seamlessly integrated service information.

Visitors showed particular interest in the combination of SCHEMA ST4, the leading CCMS solution, and Quanos InfoTwin, the platform for digitally connected product information. The interaction of these two tools demonstrated how editorial and aftersales processes can be unified in the cloud to noticeably relieve teams while meeting the growing demand for up-to-date, context-rich content. Attendees were able to see firsthand how AI-supported features assist in creating, structuring, and delivering smart information.

Another highlight was the presentation by Sebastian Göttel and Felix Burth in front of a packed auditorium. Their talk addressed a topic currently top of mind for technical communicators: how the role of the technical editorial team is being redefined in the digital age-from AI coaches and quality reviewers to data architects. Concrete scenarios illustrating the central importance that editorial systems will have in the future resonated strongly with the audience.

Strategically, Quanos“ presence at the conference sent a clear message: users can benefit from a consistent, holistic approach today and in the future. The tcworld conference 2025 once again confirmed that the cloud and AI remain among the most important future topics in technical communication.

Robert Hacker, Vice President Marketing at Quanos, commented: „Those who invest in the cloud and AI today are investing in the future of their information processes. Quanos provides the right solutions to meaningfully optimize daily work in editorial and service teams.“

About Quanos

Quanos is an association of software experts dedicated to developing unique software solutions for aftersales, service, and technical documentation, enhanced with AI capabilities. Trusted by over 1,200 customers globally, Quanos offers innovative, successful and reliable technology. Our 270 employees, with more than 20 years of market experience, contribute to Quanos“ distinctiveness: we collaborate closely, complement each other and benefit from each other’s know-how. True to our motto „Passion for smart information“, we live our mission daily by empowering machine-to-human communication.

