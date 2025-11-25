Rehm Academy Expands Its Training Program

New Dates, User Trainings and Technology Seminars

In the recently inaugurated training building of the „Rehm Academy,“ around 1,000 sqm and two floors provide modern seminar rooms as well as a suitable production environment. The well-attended user seminars on ViCON, The Hermes Standard, and MES integration were complemented this year by a ProMetrics seminar. With the user training on hardware installation and removal, soldering process monitoring, and the creation and evaluation of temperature profiles in the soldering process, the focus is placed directly on improving production quality.

In July, the first technology seminar on temperature profiling was offered at the new Academy facilities in Blaubeuren, where participants were trained on measurement methods and the best ways to achieve an optimal reflow profile. The program has now been extended with an additional date on December 3, 2025, covering the topic of reflow soldering with vacuum support. In this technical on-site seminar, the Rehm development team will present theoretical background, objectives, and influencing factors to up to 20 participants. The participants will benefit from the Rehm team“s experience and deepen their knowledge during guided practical workshops throughout the day. „A highly recommended building block for employee training and for improving productivity and quality,“ says Annalena Weiß, Head of the Rehm Academy. We offer both basic and expert trainings tailored to customer needs.

Rehm Thermal Systems is a specialist in the field of thermal system solutions for the electronics and photovoltaic industries and is recognized as a leader in technology and innovation for the modern and cost-effective manufacturing of electronic assemblies. As a global manufacturer, we offer a wide range of products, including convection, condensation, or vacuum reflow soldering systems, drying and coating equipment, functional testing systems, equipment for the metallization of solar cells, and numerous custom solutions. With over 30 years of industry experience, we operate in all significant growth markets and provide innovative manufacturing solutions that set industry standards.

