Rehm Wins Mexico Technology Award for CondensoXLine with Formic Acid

Rehm Thermal Systems is responding to the industry“s growing demand to eliminate traditional fluxes and complex cleaning processes with an innovative and exclusive solution. By successfully integrating acid-based technology into the Condenso series, the company marks another technological milestone.

In the flux-free soldering process, the inert carrier gas (N2) is enriched with formic acid (HCOOH) and introduced into the process chamber. The excellent heat transfer of the medium, combined with vacuum technology, ensures an optimal soldering process. Unlike traditional fluxes, which leave residues that must be removed, the formic acid completely decomposes into gaseous by-products (CO2, CO, H2O), enabling clean solder joints. This makes subsequent cleaning of assemblies unnecessary.

The Mexico Technology Awards 2025 were announced by the trade magazine Mexico EMS during a ceremony held at the Westin Hotel in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Forty-five companies were recognized for their contributions to the Mexican electronics industry. Once again, Rehm Thermal Systems Mexico received a Mexico Technology Award, joining the ranks of companies driving technological innovation, improving productivity and manufacturing quality, and delivering cost-efficient solutions. The CondensoXLine FA 2025 has also been nominated for the Productronica Innovation Award.

Rehm“s presence in Mexico is developing into an important hub for electronics manufacturing, particularly in consumer electronics and the automotive sector. The location recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and hosted a well-attended Technology Day. In its new 960 m² facilities in a modern industrial park in Guadalajara, Rehm supports both OEMs and EMS providers with locally adapted process technology.

Rehm Thermal Systems is a specialist in the field of thermal system solutions for the electronics and photovoltaic industries and is recognized as a leader in technology and innovation for the modern and cost-effective manufacturing of electronic assemblies. As a global manufacturer, we offer a wide range of products, including convection, condensation, or vacuum reflow soldering systems, drying and coating equipment, functional testing systems, equipment for the metallization of solar cells, and numerous custom solutions. With over 30 years of industry experience, we operate in all significant growth markets and provide innovative manufacturing solutions that set industry standards.

Contact

Rehm Thermal Systems

Carmen Hilsenbeck

Leinenstraße 7

89143 Blaubeuren

Phone: 07344 9606 535

Fax: 07344 9606 525

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.rehm-group.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.