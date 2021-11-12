RemoteKEY comfort control for BMW 1 and 3 Series permanent price reduction

The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their RemoteKEY control for the BMW 1 and 3 Series. The comfort module now costs 129 Euro plus tax. It provides a greater ease of use with its smart functions.

Las Vegas, Nevada – November 12, 2021

The company Mods4cars pleases BMW owners with a price reduction. The RemoteKEY module for the BMW 1 and 3 Series has been lowered in price and is now available for 129 Euro plus tax. “We are happy when more customers can experience the convenient additional functions,” says PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The RemoteKEY, amongst other things, allows the windows and sunroof to be opened and closed via the existing original remote control. If desired, the chirp function sounds a short hoot when the central locking system is initiated. Motorized mirrors can be folded in and out by remote control.

When the ignition is switched off, the doors are unlocked, eliminating the need to pull on the door handle twice. The module can be connected to the red LED in the rearview mirror to simulate an alarm system. The comfort control can also be completely deactivated if required.

All functions can be programmed according to personal preferences. The USB port on the RemoteKEY is used for this purpose. This also makes it possible to configure the module on the PC/Mac and to import software updates, which Mods4cars provides, free of charge.

Since 2002 Mods4cars has been manufacturing its retrofit convertible top and comfort modules. They are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

A short product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/UxI9oQCCHK4

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

