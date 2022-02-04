RemoteKEY Comfort Control for Porsche permanently reduced in price

The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their RemoteKEY control for the Porsche models 997 Carrera Coupe, 987 Cayman and 987 Boxster. The comfort module now costs 189 Euro plus tax.

Las Vegas, Nevada – February 4, 2022

The company Mods4cars pleases Porsche owners with a price reduction. As of now the RemoteKEY module for the Porsche 997 Carrera Coupe, the 987 Cayman and the 987 Boxster has been reduced in price and is now available for 189 Euro plus tax. „We look forward to more customers enjoying the convenient additional functions,“ says PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The RemoteKEY convenience control enables, among other things, the opening and closing of the windows using the existing original remote control. If desired, the chirp function sounds a short horn signal when the central locking is activated. Thanks to the RemoteKEY module, the central locking system locks or unlocks during or after driving. When the reverse gear is engaged, the passenger mirror can be programmed to fold down automatically and serve as a parking aid.

With the RemoteKEY control installed, the convertibles top of the Porsche 987 Boxster can be operated with One-Touch – even when stationary. In the Porsche 997 Coupe, the window comfort mode allows the passenger window to be closed with One-Touch. It is possible to deactivate the comfort control completely, if necessary.

All functions can be programmed according to personal preferences. The USB port on the RemoteKEY is used for this purpose. This makes it possible to configure the control on the PC and to import software updates, which Mods4cars provides free of charge.

Since 2002 the company Mods4cars has been developing retrofit comfort and convertible controls for all common vehicle brands. „The basic idea of our products is, to make the operation of individual processes in the vehicle easier and more comfortable,“ says PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

Retrofit convertible top controls and comfort modules from Mods4cars are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The RemoteKEY comfort module for the Porsche models 997 Carrera Coupe, 987 Cayman and 987 Boxster is now available for 189 Euro.

A brief video illustration can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/vEXFO2tFtZw

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

