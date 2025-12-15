Reseller Program Launch: Boost SEO & AI Visibility with Ayzeo

New partnership model enables scalable SEO + GEO services for AI-first web

Ayzeo, the dual SEO + GEO visibility platform designed for both search engines and AI assistants, has officially launched the Ayzeo Reseller Program. The program enables agencies and digital solution providers to offer AI-optimized visibility services under their own branding. By making its tools available through a flexible partner model, Ayzeo addresses the growing demand for performance across traditional and AI-based discovery systems – a shift that is reshaping the digital visibility landscape.

Tailored for the AI Discovery Era

AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini are rapidly becoming key entry points to online information. Unlike traditional SEO tools that focus solely on keyword rankings, Ayzeo uniquely analyzes how often a site is likely to be cited by these AI systems. This provides a new layer of insight for resellers, allowing them to help clients not only rank on search engines but also appear in AI-generated responses. For agencies working with clients in content-heavy industries, such as publishing, health, finance, and e-commerce, this AI relevance has become a competitive necessity.

Full-Featured Platform, White-Label Ready

Resellers receive access to the full Ayzeo platform, including unified analysis across Google, Bing, and leading AI assistants. The tools cover technical SEO audits, content performance, schema validation, and citation forecasting. All features are available through a customizable white-label dashboard and report builder, enabling seamless integration into existing client workflows. Onboarding support, partner documentation, and branded templates ensure that agencies can start delivering results with minimal friction and no need for in-house development.

Scalable Revenue, Real Client Value

The program is designed to help partners grow recurring revenue through a tiered pricing structure that adapts to agency size and portfolio needs. By providing measurable visibility gains – including improved rankings, traffic, and AI citation frequency – resellers can demonstrate clear ROI to clients. Unlike traditional SEO platforms with enterprise-level pricing, Ayzeo“s model keeps costs low while delivering high-value data, allowing resellers to compete more effectively in their markets.

Seamless Partner Integration and Ongoing Support

Becoming a reseller involves a quick online application process. Once accepted, partners gain full access to the platform and a dedicated support contact to assist with integration, onboarding, and strategy. Ayzeo“s development team continuously updates the platform in response to changes in search and AI systems, ensuring resellers stay ahead of the curve. Feedback from partners also plays a key role in shaping new features, reinforcing Ayzeo“s commitment to long-term partner success.

Ayzeo is based in Berlin and New York and offers a dual SEO + GEO visibility platform focused on enhancing presence across both search engines and AI assistants. Its mission is to make next-generation visibility accessible to agencies and their clients worldwide.

