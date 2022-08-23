RFID, security, and QR Codes at the airport:

DENSO offers a variety of solutions

Düsseldorf. Due to the Corona pandemic and the associated travel restrictions, scheduled air traffic has been greatly reduced. According to the airport association ADV, however, the number of travellers has risen again this year. In June, for example, the number of travellers in Düsseldorf was at 80 percent compared to the pre-crisis level.

Safety precautions must be taken and more time needs to be considered for passenger checks. Thus, digitalization is becoming all the more important at airports and modern technologies must be used in order to be able to deal with the high number of passengers – despite the decline. Another problem, according to the airport association ADV, is that the ground staff is short by around 20 percent compared to the pre-Corona period.

DENSO WAVE EUROPE, part of the Toyota Group, offers RFID solutions, QR Codes, mobile computers, and a laser sensor to speed up airport processes and support employees. Further information on DENSO, RFID, auto-ID solutions, QR Codes, handhelds, and scanners is available at https://www.denso-wave.eu/.

Two success stories at international airports

At Birmingham Airport, the QK30 scanner from DENSO WAVE EUROPE is used to scan boarding passes. The airport was looking for a more precise and faster scanner to scan the boarding passes, so the QK30 scanner from DENSO, part of the Toyota Group, is the perfect choice. The QK30 scanner was installed at the security gates at the airport and ensures faster and safer processes. The QK30 scanner was developed to scan 1D and 2D codes – both printed and on smartphone screens.

In Japan, the Zone-D laser sensor provides more security at Nagoya Airport. The aim of the project was to secure the take-off and landing area from outside intruders. The main advantages offered by DENSO“s Zone-D laser sensor are the error-free operation and the reduction of false alarms that could otherwise be triggered by the extreme weather conditions, such as typhoons. Three hundred vertically mounted Zone-D laser sensors are installed at the international airport in Japan, controlling the airport“s surveillance system. Another advantage, especially at this airport, is that rain and fog are not a problem for the Zone-D laser sensor. It works in all lighting conditions and can detect objects in the dark and in bright light up to 100,000 lux. A short video on the DENSO WAVE EUROPE YouTube channel shows how the Zone-D laser sensor works. Compared to a CCTV, the Zone-D laser sensor’s automatic tracking system covers a much wider radius.

QR Codes and RFID for optimized processes at airports

DENSO WAVE invented the QR Code in 1994 and has continued to develop it. With DENSO“s QR Code® based face recognition, airports can use face authentication at access points or for verification in security-sensitive processes, for example in areas to which only employees should have access. The Secure QR Code (SQRC®) makes it possible that no databases have to be used for the verification process. A person“s facial features are stored in this encrypted 2D code, which is then compared by camera to the face of the person requesting access at the access control or verification point. Thanks to this offline method, 1:1 verification is possible without a database and without a server. This method not only reduces the implementation costs, but also offers better data protection. Compared to traditional access cards for airport staff, DENSO“s QR Code® based face recognition can provide additional security through face recognition. This short video shows how it works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CY0fYRbBnDM.

The SP1 RFID scanner from DENSO also offers numerous advantages for the implementation at airports. As the SP1 RFID scanner can be added to almost any smart device that is already in use, airlines and airports can upgrade their equipment with RFID technology without having to replace all devices. This means that the employees do not have to spend a long time learning how to work with new data collection devices, but can use the advantages of RFID without much effort. Furthermore, the SP1 RFID scanner has been designed for continuous high-speed operation. The SP1 RFID scanner can be used in asset management and baggage handling at the airport. In addition to the SP1 RFID scanner, the stationary UR40 RFID reader from DENSO is also ideal for airport processes. Its scanning performance: 700 RFID tags per second. Thanks to extension antennas that are easily connected to the RFID scanner, the reading area can be adjusted according to individual requirements on site.

The Corona pandemic has changed a lot at airports – but with the RFID and auto-ID solutions, scanners, QR Codes, and laser sensors from DENSO, processes can be significantly optimized so that the work load for ground staff and crews is reduced.

