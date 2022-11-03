Schlenker Spannwerkzeuge – individual collet order in three steps

The collet is a clamping device, that often has to fulfil different or special requirements. Therefore it is not easy to order the right workpiece without talking to the people in charge. Schlenker clamping tools have now revolutionized the ordering of collets with a new form and a simple ordering process. The ordering process can now be completed quickly and easily in three steps using the order form.

Individual Schlenker collets easily ordered

When a customer likes to order a collet but doesn`t know exactly how to notify the numerous dimensions, he can now easily order the individual collet in only 3 steps with the new order form

In just a few minutes to your individually produced collet

Schlenker has created a form where customers can easly fill out their dimensions and notes about the required collet. The order form can be downloaded on the Schlenker website at Service/Downloads (https:// www.schlenker-spannwerkzeuge.de/en/downloads/). The order form can be saved and used again for the next order.

Once the order form is downloaded, there are only three simple steps to ordering the desired collet.

1) With just one click the required collet form is selected from the overview. After the selection, the customer will be directed to the drawing of the collet where he can fill out the dimensions.

2) As soon as all dimensions have been entered, the form can be emailed to info@schlenker-spannwerkzeuge.de or faxed to +49 7720 9944-27.

3) The Schlenker team creates a suitable offer, which is sent by email. After the offer has been checked and confirmed by the customer, the order is put into work. The individual collet is manufactured.

Convincing Service and best quality

Many customers are already convinced of the service and the process also brings some advantages for the employees, as customer requests can now be processed more quickly.

Anyone who would like to convince themselves of the new order form and the quality of Schlenker Spannwerkzeuge will find what they are looking for on the website www.schlenker-spannwerkzeuge.de. The download for the new catalogue, a goods return form and a new customer form can also be found here. The friendly Schlenker team will be pleased to answer any questions on the subject and provide detailed advice on the products.

Since its foundation in 1952 by Hans Schlenker, the Schlenker company has fully specialized in the production of high-quality clamping tools.

The focus on the customer as well as uncompromisingly high quality runs like a red thread through the more than 70 years company history of Schlenker.

Schlenker is regarded as a technological leader on the market for clamping tools and is continuously expanding its business with customer-specific and innovative product solutions.

